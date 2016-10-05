Bluesfest 2017: Rock legend confirmed

BLUESFEST Byron Bay's already jam-packed line-up has added more star power, with legendary Canadian singer-songwriter, Neil Young confirmed for his long-awaited debut at the festival.

With Santana, Zac Brown Band, Patti Smith, Mary J. Blige, Buddy Guy, and The Doobie Brothers already on the bill, Bluesfest 2017 is shaping up as one of the festival's best with the addition of Young on Wednesday.

Young will play with LA-based rock band Promise of the Real, who are fronted by Lukas and Micah Nelson.

The brothers have performed with their father, Willie Nelson and Young previously, and played Bluesfest in 2016.

Since 2015 Young + Promise of The Real have released two albums. The first, The Monsanto Years is an ecologically/environmentally-focused album that The Guardian gave five out of five stars.

The second, earth, featured performances of songs from a range of Young's albums, including Ragged Glory and After the Gold Rush. It's a new take on some of Young's most beloved songs and features live recordings, along with added musical overdubs and natural sounds.

Bluesfest director Peter Noble OAM said fans had long been calling for Young to be part of the line-up.

"We ask fans yearly who is the most requested artist and hands down Neil comes in first on every poll we do,” Noble said.

Young has released 37 albums since 1969 and Rolling Stone magazine ranked Young 34th on its list of the 100 greatest artists of all time.

Bluesfest will make another another major artist announcement on Sunday.