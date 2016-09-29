Bluesfest royalty to drop by

THE 28th annual Bluesfest, over the Easter long weekend, is shaping up to be a bumper year, with another two legendary artists added to an already impressive line-up.

After last week adding R&B superstar Mary J Blige, the festival announced Santana and the Doobie Brothers would also be added to the bill.

One of the world's best-known musical signatures of the past four decades, Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.

Returning to Bluesfest, the Doobie Brothers' legacy has been built upon not just hit records but also the band's ability to evolve in a constantly changing industry and their connection to generations of audiences is a testament to their craft.

Festival director Peter Noble said the festival was gearing up for its most successful year to date.

"Bluesfest is serious about 2017 being its best line-up yet,” he said.

"We have gone all out to present our best festival yet. Come join us.”

More artists will be confirmed in coming weeks.