25°
News

Bluesfest royalty to drop by

Daniel McKenzie
| 29th Sep 2016 10:30 AM
GUITAR LEGEND: Santana at Byron Bay Blues Festival 2013.
GUITAR LEGEND: Santana at Byron Bay Blues Festival 2013. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE 28th annual Bluesfest, over the Easter long weekend, is shaping up to be a bumper year, with another two legendary artists added to an already impressive line-up.

After last week adding R&B superstar Mary J Blige, the festival announced Santana and the Doobie Brothers would also be added to the bill.

One of the world's best-known musical signatures of the past four decades, Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.

Returning to Bluesfest, the Doobie Brothers' legacy has been built upon not just hit records but also the band's ability to evolve in a constantly changing industry and their connection to generations of audiences is a testament to their craft.

Festival director Peter Noble said the festival was gearing up for its most successful year to date.

"Bluesfest is serious about 2017 being its best line-up yet,” he said.

"We have gone all out to present our best festival yet. Come join us.”

More artists will be confirmed in coming weeks.

Tweed Daily News
Gig Guide: Sep 29 - Oct 3

Gig Guide: Sep 29 - Oct 3

Tweed Gig Guide: Sept 29- Oct 3

On Wright track to crown

TOP LEAD: With four wins on the board, Tyler Wright will be hard to stop and is a sure bet to claim this year's WSL World Women's title.

HAS Tyler Wright already stitched up this year's world title?

Call for more Tweed special ed places

SUPPORT: Jacob Lorenzo, 18, from Tweed Heads South struggled to find a special education position when he moved up to the Tweed.

More special ed places needed in Tweed.

Callea channels legend for Glitter

WHAM: Anthony Callea plays the Glitter Festival on October 8 at The Arts Centre Gold Coast.

Anthony Callea brings the songs of a star to the glitter strip.

Local Partners

Kick the Kilos: September 29

An impressive Kick the Kilos Tuesday has seen the Tweed community continue strong results.

Where is Kingscliff's clock?

Tweed Daily News archives show the Kingscliff clock's official unveiling in 1972.

Mystery of the Kingscliff clock 'lost in time'

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

CALLING all local black magic women

The Dixie Chicks to headline 2017 CMC Rocks festival

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

ORGANISERS move festival dates to lock in US country music stars.

What's on the big screen this week

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

DENZEL Washington returns in a shoot-em-up Western.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E3 - Which picnic date is better?

The Bachelorette Georgia Love, centre, with her top 11 bachelors.

Lee and Matt get some one-on-one time with Georgia.

Callea channels legend for Glitter

WHAM: Anthony Callea plays the Glitter Festival on October 8 at The Arts Centre Gold Coast.

Anthony Callea brings the songs of a star to the glitter strip.

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson visits the Sydney Opera House.

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in viral video.

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

STUNNING WATERFRONT UNIT - GROUND FLOOR - FULLY RENOVATED

1/10 Mugga Way, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 3 1 1 $469,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM Located in a prime waterfront location this recently renovated ground floor 3 bedroom unit presents a rare...

A generous landholding boasting picturesque views

48 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $249,000

Serenely positioned and boasting easterly views over across to Terranora is this 613 sqm parcel of land. Don't miss your opportunity to create a magnificent...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1 OCTOBER 2016 10:00 - 10:30AM This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper level...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

House 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 1st OCTOBER FROM 10:00 - 10:30AM This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent...

Stunning Broadwater Valley and Ocean Views

10 Barton Place, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Upon entering this 4 bedroom home you feel a sense of peace and tranquility as this home is designed to capitalise on this stunning position. Features: - The...

Secure this Brick and Tile Family Home - The Owners Have Purchased Elsewhere

3 Peel Circuit, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $495,000

Single level, very low maintenance and close to all necessities this four-bedroom home ticks all the boxes and is priced for a quick sale. The open plan living...

Palm Beach Pearl!

2/19 Twenty Sixth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

Be VERY quick off the mark with this charming north Palm Beach Pearl! After 19 happy years in residence the owners are now upsizing, creating a fantastic...

Great Central Geenbank Location

8/3 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000

Set in the popular 'Riverview' building, this apartment offers you a lifestyle of complete convenience. There is no better address in town than this with direct...

Immaculate Townhouse in an Ultra-Convenient Location

1/13 Boyd Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 3 1 2 $395,000

The front townhouse is in a small complex of 4, this property is great buying and so centrally located you may never need your car again. The lower level...

This Could Be It

2/223 Turpin Road, Labrador 4215

3 2 2 Offers Over...

If you have been looking for a neat, 3 bed 2 bath 2 car brick and tile duplex with no body corp fees and only 2 blocks from the Broadwater then this could be the...

Penthouse in beach paradise

Take in the beach front views from the balcony of 701/ 4-10 Douglas Street, Kirra.

This beachfront penthouse is the perfect place to enjoy the views.

Casuarina sets the benchmark in Tweed market

Our property market is as strong as it's been since the crisis

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction