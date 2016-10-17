Bob Brown on board for Katie

FORMER Greens leader Bob Brown has voiced his support for mayor Katie Milne during a lightning visit to the Tweed at the weekend.

The former senator and parliamentary leader of the Australian Greens met with Cr Milne on Saturday to discuss development in the Tweed Shire before heading to Lismore for an event at Rocky Creek Dam.

Mr Brown backed Cr Milne's re-election campaign ahead of the October 29 Tweed Shire election, declaring the region needed people like her on board.

"This is such a beautiful place and it needs people like Katie to look after it so this wonderful lifestyle in Tweed Heads is here for our grandchildren,” he said.

"I wish I could be here in a fortnight's time to vote.”

Cr Milne headed to Wollongong this week to attend a local government conference.

Cr Milne was first elected to council in 2008 on a wave of popularity following her fight against a marina at Chinderah. She maintained her support in 2012 and credits her strong passion and love for the shire as reason for running again.

Time for a progressive Tweed council

The Greens are expected to poll strongly on October 29, after a strong leaning to the left in neighbouring shires at NSW local government elections last month.