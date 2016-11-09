Body discovered in Banora Point

Tweed Heads Police have confirmed there was no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A BODY was discovered at Darlington Drive, Banora Point on Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not released any other information at this point.

Members of the public commented on social media sites after hearing police sirens in the Banora Point area at some point between 8am and 9am.

