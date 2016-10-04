Boost for Cabarita Youth Services

YOUTH SUPPORT: The Cabarita Youth Service is offering activities for young people in Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE youth no longer need to travel to attend events hosted by Cabarita Youth Service.

The group has extended its youth services to Pottsville after receiving a donation from Tweed Coast Holiday Parks.

Youth worker Chris Hitchcock said the Pottsville events would keep the youth engaged in the southern coastal town.

"This donation will allow the youth service to deliver regular activities within Pottsville,” Mr Hitchcock said.

"It will also give better access to the youth of Pottsville and surrounding areas to activities we already deliver.

"This kind donation will also enable us to operate a designated bus service from Pottsville so these youth can join in some of our popular excursions.”

The Cabarita Youth Service has a variety of activities for children to enjoy, including free barbecues, laser skirmish, fire twirling and movie nights. The first Pottsville event was held last Friday at Ambrose Brown Park, with more activities in planning.