Border upgrade set for 2017

NEEDS HELP: The start of the stretch of the old Pacific Highway next to the Coolangatta Airport clearly showing the line between the roadways.

THE sorry state of the highway leading south from the Gold Coast Airport to New South Wales is set to be addressed.

The four-lane thoroughfare is the first point of entry for many tourists heading into the state, but the road surface and the surrounding environment have been the subject of much criticism in recent time.

Tweed resident Kayleen Liebchen wrote on the Tweed Daily Facebook page that the area "is not attractive at all and (there) definitely needs a beautification program happening”.

Public outcry has prompted a response from Tweed MP Geoff Provest who confirmed a revitalisation plan for the Gold Coast Airport entryway would happen this year.

Mr Provest said that work was expected to happen "sooner rather than later”.

"There's work to be commencing shortly on the weeds this year,” he said.

"That section is going to change to the new access point for the new international terminal which will come in there.”

Mr Provest said the Queensland Government would be improving the infrastructure on its side of the border, including removing the overpass.

"There's significant planned works for that area,” he said.

"When changing the road you really have to wait until the other work is done.”

Destination Tweed CEO Bill Tatchell said he expected upgrading the entry point would aid tourism in the region.

"It makes sense to have an entry statement that sets the tone for the region,” Mr Tatchell said.