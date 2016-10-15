22°
Bowls champion bows out

15th Oct 2016 6:30 AM
OVER AND OUT: Legendary Tweed bowls figure has retired from competition after 40 years in the sport.
OVER AND OUT: Legendary Tweed bowls figure has retired from competition after 40 years in the sport.

IF EVER living legend Hec Beswick were to write a bowls book the title would have to be On a Winning Roll.

In an illustrious career spanning 40 years, from the small bowling club of Penguin in Tasmania, Beswick has played with and against the best in Australia.

A winner of state titles in Tasmania, Victoria and Queensland, Beswick has been winner of every major event on the Tweed Gold Coast over the past 20 years.

Moving to the mainland in the 80s and joining Doncaster Bowls Club in Victoria, Beswick won a gold medal at the Australian Games in 1985 before eventually moving to the warmer climate of the Gold Coast in 1992.

The tournament bowls circuit was in full swing back then, 24 years ago, and Beswick played in and won all the District titles plus State Pairs championships and all of the major tournaments including three Palm Beach Master Pairs.

Moving to Kingscliff, Beswick won all open club titles of Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours in the same year and has won State Pennant Titles with Tweed Heads and PLQ titles with South Tweed.

With Beswick, it is a case of been there and done that and move on to another club.

Ill health over the years may have slowed Beswick down physically, but it didn't slow his passion for playing top competitive bowls and in the past few years he has led in the Sharks side for national coach Steve Glasson in the Premier League.

Tasmania has produced many great sportsman over the years in all sports and along with past bowlers Peter Lawson and Rex Garfield, Beswick ranks along with the best of them.

Looking back over many years, Beswick recalls the time he was disqualified from the Victorian State Singles - for rolling up the night before on the same green he was down to play the next day. How times and the laws have changed, but not Beswick. He is without doubt one of the most popular and respected bowlers not only on the coast but in Australia.

Beswick has finally hung up his competitive bowls and will no longer play competitively, but you will always see him on the green with his biggest supporter and wife Maryanne at his side at either South

Tweed or the indoor at Tweed Heads - having a roll up - usually a winning roll up.

In other bowls news, next weekend's tournament is the inaugural Hahn $15,000 Classic Open Fours at Ocean Shores Country Club.

The tournament is an approved Tier 3 National ranking points, with three games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. There will be lunch both days and the sponsors' gift pack is great value for the $300 entry fee.

First prize of $6000 and second of $4000 plus five round winners of $400 is also good value. To enter, email Peter Tornaros at ptornaros@optusnet.com.au.

Musgrave Hill BC will host the BQ Champion of Club Champions starting Saturday next week. www.lawnbowlsnews.com

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bowls hec beswick

