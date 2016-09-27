Bowls club to keep its green after vote

James Stebbings pictured at the green proposed for sale by the Tweed Heads Bowls Club.

THE TWEED Heads Bowls Club will keep its fourth green and rear car park following an historic vote on Sunday, when 71% of members voted against a decision to sell.

The result flies in the face of years of planning by the board and a 12-month campaign with Colliers International leading to a $9 million Stocklands Group offer to turn the 8000sq m site into a 120-unit over 55s village. The board voted in favour of the Stocklands offer in June 2016. Tweed Heads Bowls Club general manager Gerard Robinson said members spoke about the motion for 30 minutes before 311 of 650 eligible members voted after Leigh Tynan moved the motion to sell the blocks. Mr Robinson said those in favour of the deal saw it as a business opportunity, while those against were concerned over the loss of a green.

"The board have, and always will be a professional board, they will always look at opportunities to progress the business and that's why the board in good faith commissioned this general meeting,” Mr Robinson said.

"The board was always going to respect the views of the members whether it was a carried or not carried motion.”

Real estate agent James Stebbings, who lobbied for the vote to take place, expected to lodge a new petition this week calling to dissolve the club's board at another general meeting, proposed for November 27.

"There were more members there (on Sunday) than I have ever seen present before,” he said.

"We only just fit into the Bingo room, and it was a resounding 'no', showing no confidence in the board.

"The deal (with Stocklands) is off the table, the members have spoken.”