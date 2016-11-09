Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

LOCATED in Bilambil Heights, this four-bedroom home boasts of spectacluar views of the hinterland and captures the ideal quiet lifestyle many families seek.

The spacious open-plan-dining, living and kitchen areas offer the buyer plenty of space to relax or entertain guests.

Seller Doug McIndoe said sitting on the sandstone patio watching the views of the hinterland and the Gold Coast was his favourite part of the property.

"We really love the view from the back of the house,” Mr McIndoe said.

"It's also very private because the backyard can't be viewed from either of the neighbouring houses on either side of the property.

"The house is also located on the quiet side of the estate, so you don't get any noise from passing traffic.”

The master suite, complete with a walk in wardrobe and an ensuite with a double vanity and spa bath, is separate to the rest of the house, lending itself to the perfect parents retreat.

The family can look forward to spending the summer sitting around the sparkling in-ground pool while taking in the surrounding views.

The property provides plenty of storage room throughout the house and in the double lock-up garage.

Just a 10 minute drive from Coolangatta Beach, this property is in the perfect location for any family to enjoy the local shops, parks, clubs and surrounding schools.

Address: 56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Agent: Rainbow Bay Realty, Lenny McLennan M: 0417 604 038 Ph: (07) 55 898 617

Features: Sparkling in-ground pool, hinterland views, ducted air-conditioning throughout

Price: $699,000

Inspections: Saturday, November 12, 3pm to 3.30pm