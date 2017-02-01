29°
Bridge jumpers create nightmare for group of residents

Mitchell Crawley | 1st Feb 2017 12:00 PM
Children jumping off the bridge at Cudgen Creek.
Children jumping off the bridge at Cudgen Creek. Scott Davis

AN ELDERLY man has been pushed over, another has attempted a citizen's arrest and residents have had to put in barbed wire fencing in a bid to keep gangs of youths out of their gated complex as a bridge-jumping stand-off threatens to turn nasty.

"What it is, there's a bridge at Anchorage (Islands) used by large groups of youths and older children to jump off,” Tweed Shire Councillor Warren Polglase said.

"Police have been called plenty of times but they have other problems and priorities too.”

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous for fear he might become a target, said groups of up to 20 youths sometimes loitered in the complex courtyard and abused its mostly elderly residents when they were asked to move on.

He said the residents had taken countless steps to put an end to the drama, including repeated calls to council and the police, and one had even attempted a citizen's arrest.

Cr Polglase acknowledged the confrontations had become violent at times and the youths had "pushed someone over”.

A Tweed police spokeswoman said officers were aware of the issue and would investigate any criminal matters reported.

But the spokeswoman said the bridge jumping was a council matter, not one for police.

She said officers had carried out patrols in the area and would continue to when reports were made.

The residents have submitted a petition to the council to have new signs and fencing put up in a bid to stop the jumping and repeated personal attacks.

They also plan to have CCTV installed within the complex grounds but the resident said they shouldn't be left to take up the fight on their own.

Tweed Shire Council can fine bridge jumpers and its rangers may be able to issue move on notices if reports are made.

The issue was not uncommon across the Tweed with its creeks and rivers prime hang-outs for kids looking for some summer fun.

Phone 02 66702 2400 to report bridge jumpers to the council or phone Tweed police on 07 5536 0999 to report any criminal activity.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bridge jump tweed byron lac tweed heads tweed shire council

