Business chambers for council

THE region's three chambers' of commerce are looking forward to working closely with the newly elected Tweed Shire Council.

Tweed Chamber of Commerce president Matthew Fraser said he believed all seven councillors would work in the best interest of small business.

"What's exciting about the new council is all the fresh faces,” Mr Fraser said.

"There's five new faces but it's backed up with some stability and experience in Katie Milne and Warren Polglase.”

Mr Fraser said it was important for the council to be invested in promoting small business throughout the shire.

"The Tweed relies heavily on small business because we don't have mining industry to rely on like some other shires,” he said.

"We must look after small business and make sure they thrive.”

Murwillumbah District Business Chamber president David Vincent said he was interested to see if the newly formed council would make the needs of the shire a priority.

"The challenge that we'll probably see in the chamber is that major political parties have been involved and have had people elected,” Mr Vincent said.

"The ratepayer would like to make sure that decisions are going to be made on local issues and not along party lines.”