Caba Big Bang: Show up to blow up

MH Surfboards shaper Matt Hurworth and professional surfer Chris "Chippa” Wilson preparing for the 2016 Caba Big Bang in Wilson's vintage Ford Van at Cabarita.

CABARITA surfing star and local legend Chris "Chippa” Wilson wants everyone to show up and blow up when the 2016 Caba's Big Bang gets under way in November.

Held below Cabarita Headland, Wilson said the Cabarita Boardriders' event offered surfers a chance to get their hands on a share of $8000 in cash plus prizes.

With a unique format which doesn't accumulate points, the Big Bang is designed to help promote local talent and give surfers the chance to put their names up in lights.

"It's about giving all the locals who rip and those who can't afford to travel around on the QS (Qualifying Series) a chance to win a comp and get some money,” Wilson said.

"There's so many local rippers and there's tonnes of people along this coast that can't afford to travel. It's crazy.

"But anyone can enter, you could be Mick (Fanning), if he wanted to come down and do it.”

The annual event, held from November 5-6, has literally blown up, with about 100 surfers filling men's, juniors women's and best air divisions.

Cabarita Boardriders vice-president and renowned board shaper Matt Hurworth of MH Surfboards, has specially designed three boards with Wilson that will be won by surfers in each division.

Hurworth said with the help of Wilson, the Big Bang had grown into a premier event for the region.

"Chippa is like the local hero but he puts so much time in with the kids, it draws people from other areas and the kids get to see it,” Hurworth said.

"It's a big thing and the whole town comes to watch.

"Competitors and families, it's a great spectator thing with the Headland.”

Wilson said spots were filling up fast, so surfers needed enter now to secure their spots.

He said this would be the last Caba Big bang under the current format, with a new Big Bang coming in 2017.

Download an entry form at cabaritaboardriders.com.