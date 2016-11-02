Call for community to work together after Halloween havoc

Halloween celebrations were affected by unsociable behaviour on the Tweed

THE fallout from Monday's Halloween celebrations on the Tweed Coast continues to reverberate after police were called to defuse the actions of up to 60 unruly youths at Bogangar.

Celebrations took a turn for the worse on Monday, as dozens of children targeted motorists and residents with bottles, eggs and water bombs while a bus at Pottsville was also damaged.

The issue has prompted calls from Cabarita Youth Service leader Chris Hitchcock for the community to work together to tackle the issue.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command police were called to respond to several incidents involving the anti-social behaviour by the unsupervised youths.

At approximately 5.30pm, calls were received by emergency services after reports of teenagers in Halloween costumes throwing bottles, eggs, water balloons and chocolate at passing traffic on Ti Tree Ave at Bogangar.

One motorist was forced to slam on his breaks as projectiles smashed into his vehicle at close range.

The furious motorist exited his vehicle but the group was unfazed until police arrived on the scene, causing them to flea the scene.

Officers observed a large amount of eggs and debris on the road and three males were observed to throw bottles at a vehicle.

The officers followed the males into a nearby alley where approximately 60 teenagers fled from the police, who remained in the area for several hours to disperse the crowd.

Tweed Inspector Bobbie Cullen said officers were disappointed to be diverted from other duties to deal with the incidents.

"Unfortunately due to the anti-social actions of these youths police resources had to be diverted from other duties,” Insp Cullen said.

"Throwing projectiles of any kind at passing motorists could have resulted in serious injury or damage.”

Elsewhere, a bus travelling on Overall Dve at Pottsville was struck by a projectile and had its windscreen cracked but luckily, no-one was injured.

One parent affected by the incidents took to social media to vent her frustration after being targeted by a group, not only with projectiles, but verbally.

Posting on community Facebook page Boganguardians, Layla Mackellar said both she and her child were distressed by the incident.

"I am the mother of a one-year-old who was hit with water bombs. I am still absolutely furious that my daughter was woken up in such a distressing way,” Ms Mackellar said.

"She is innocent and defenceless, not to mention the fact that I was called a "stupid sl*t with a baby” and a "worthless b****” by six to seven people while I sat my daughter's pram up to stop her from choking on the water that was all over her face.”

Another resident, Jodie Lee, called the situation destructive.

"A mother and her baby got smashed with eggs, what if an elderly person has a heart attack?,” Ms Lee posted.

"It's destructive and it's always too late if someone dies over stupid acts that don't need to be done.”

Mr Hitchcock said a collective approach was needed to eradicate the behaviour.

"The community as a whole needs to recognise it's been an ongoing issue over the last few years and the community as whole needs to step up to educate youth to eradicate that type of behaviour,” Mr Hitchcock said.

"It's been going on for the last few years and it's become a tradition that's hard to break, so we all need to work together.

"Things can get out of hand. These kids need to know about the potential risk of their behaviour, they may think it's funny, but they might cross a person that's had a bad day.”

Mr Hitchcock encouraged all youth to get in contact with the youth service to voice ideas on activities that would keep them engaged.

"We want to be reactive to what activities youths would like to do,” he said.

"We're looking for activities and ideas on what you'd want to do as that's what we're here for.”

Police said they had also received reports of a large group of up to 150 youths at Suffolk Park in Byron Bay, throwing balloons and eggs at passing motorists.