Callea channels legend for Glitter

WHAM: Anthony Callea plays the Glitter Festival on October 8 at The Arts Centre Gold Coast.

AUSTRALIAN music superstar Anthony Callea will channel pop icon George Michael for his Glitter Festival performance in October.

The ARIA-award winning and multi-platinum artist will be backed by a six-piece band when he performs his hit show, Ladies & Gentlemen: The Songs of George Michael, at The Arts Centre Gold Coast.

In 2014, Callea performed the show in front of a sell-out crowd at The Palms at Crown in Melbourne.

The one-off performance turned into a national tour, a TV special on Foxtel and a live DVD which debuted at number one on the DVD Aria Charts.

Callea will play songs from Michael's solo and Wham catalogues.

Glitter Festival runs from October 6-9 and is a nationally recognised arts festival which embraces diversity, freedom of expression and celebrates the unique personality of the Gold Coast.

The festival showcases local, national and international artists and companies in the areas of theatre, cabaret, comedy, dance, film and visual arts.

Callea plays the Arts Centre on Saturday, October 8. Tickets are: $45 adult, $40 concession and $37 for groups of six or more.

Theartscentregc.com.au or 07 5588 4000 to book.