Calls to bring back DV group goes to parliament

Richmond MP Justine Elliot, lead member of Murwillumbah's Women's Watch team Ilze Jaunberzins, and Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Jenny Aitchison at the announcement of a petition calling for the return of TVWS's funding.

PEOPLE power is being hailed for its role in attempts to revive the Tweed Valley Women's Service, with a petition of more than 10,000 signatures backing the group set to go to parliament.

TVWS, which offered support to women and their families experiencing domestic violence for 30 years before its contract was cancelled in December 2015, celebrated reaching the mark after campaigning heavily for the group's funding to be returned.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot, the patron of the TVWS, handed the petition to NSW Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Jenny Aitchison yesterday.

Ms Aitchison will lodge it for debate in the NSW Parliament but the government will decide when to have the discussion.

"This is a community victory and we can celebrate that,” Mrs Elliot said.

Ilze Jaunberzins, a lead member of Murwillumbah's Women's Watch team and the now closed TVWS, said support had come "from Bega to Bankstown to Broken Hill and to Banora Point”, claiming that proved the community wanted the group back.

She said the goal now was to have the service's funding returned to allow it to once again support victims of domestic violence.

Umbrella service provider On Track Community Programs cancelled the TVWS contract in December 2015 and took over, promising a more comprehensive service. The group also took legal action against TVWS accusing it of 26 breaches of State Government grant conditions. But Ms Jaunberzins said TVWS still refuted all allegations and looked forward to rumours of mismanagement being addressed.

"People can give rhetoric and lip service but it's the actual services like (TVWS) we need,” she said. "(TVWS) gave full comprehensive promotion, prevention, early intervention, acute service and rehab, which is not happening with On Track - although they say they are, the evidence is not there.”

Ms Jaunberzins said there was enough need in the Tweed for TVWS and On Track to both support victims but wanted to be independent or under the guidance of a service with shared values.