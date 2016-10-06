Calls to re-open Tweed Heads boardwalk

Boarded Up: Anchorage Island residents are up in arms against councils' decision to close the boardwalk due to safety concerns.

A GROUP of disgruntled Tweed Heads residents is calling on council to reopen an iconic boardwalk at Anchorage Island.

Council closed the picturesque boardwalk at Keith Curran Anchorage Island Park in July due to safety concerns and to allow staff time to assess possible options.

The popular walkway, which hugs the island shoreline and winds its way through the mangroves, is still closed and there are concerns that the boardwalk could be demolished.

"It's a crazy idea to get rid of such an educational walk,” Tweed Heads resident David Murray said.

"It was a part of the original design of the whole Anchorage Island development.

"We have something special here where the people can walk around and look at marine life.

"Taking down this walkway is going to break that circuit walk.”

The Save Our Boardwalk at Tweed Heads group has launched a petition asking council to reconsider the closure and instead repair any damage.

The petition has already attracted 350 signatures.

Mr Murray said the council had never properly publicised any consultation about the closure of the boardwalk.

"We didn't see any of the signage, so we didn't respond to council until we got a notice in the Tweed Link that it was closed,” he said.

"They failed to even contact the Anchorage Island Residence Group prior to its closure to alert them to write into Have Your Say.”

Council has estimated it would cost $10,000 to make the minimum repairs required, while removing the structure would cost an estimated $90,000.

Council said if the boardwalk is retained, there would be ongoing maintenance costs.

Resident Ian Young said the costs would be worthwhile to maintain a community asset.

"For such a small amount we don't understand their thinking in wanting to tear it down when actually tearing it down would cost more than doing the small repair work in the first place,” he said.

"It would give them time to plan and do a budget to fix it completely. It doesn't make economic sense to me.”

Mr Murray said he hoped the boardwalk would be re-opened in the wake of the Tweed Shire Council elections on October 29.

"Council thinks it's repairable so we think they will make some effort,” he said.