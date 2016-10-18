Calming Caba sea

THERE are only two golden hours each day and if you can see both, they're worth it, although sometimes it's hard to get up that early.

That being said, this was sunset which is much easier to get to.

Down at Cabarita Beach the stones turn black when they get wet, making for an interesting visual.

After seeking out the perfect oval-shaped rock, it was time to get the photo. I was trialling out a new lens and wanted to capture a minimalistic style image, while still representing the location.

When the rock took a quick dip in the ocean, it was just a matter of timing for the right wave to come in.

The technique used to capture such a shallow depth-of-field in the photograph was getting up close and using a fast aperture, which in this case, was f/2.8.

When the waves started softly rolling in and just nudging the shore, I could see through the viewfinder that it was the perfect time to press the shutter.

To contact Ryan visit www.ryanfowler.photography