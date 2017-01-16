28°
News

Campers live large on Tweed

Mitchell Crawley | 16th Jan 2017 1:58 PM
REST STOP: Tweed residents have lodged a number of complaints with Tweed Shire Council regarding the proliferation of illegal camping in the region.
REST STOP: Tweed residents have lodged a number of complaints with Tweed Shire Council regarding the proliferation of illegal camping in the region. Scott Davis

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ILLEGAL campers are attracting the ire of Tweed residents fed up with freeloaders in carparks.

Short-term stayers have made their visits obvious with makeshift clotheslines and campervans common sights in beachside areas.

Tweed Shire Council Planning and Regulation acting director Iain Lonsdale said calls had been coming in thick and fast from concerned residents.

"Council has received a number of complaints regarding illegal camping from throughout the shire, reflecting this as the busiest time of year for holidaymakers to and travellers passing through the Tweed Shire,” he said.

"It is a time that also places significant pressure on Tweed's homeless, as evidenced by their need to find suitable safe locations amongst this broader movement of visitors.”

Mr Lonsdale said while the council did its best to ensure it managed illegal camping, often its hands were tied.

"Only the NSW Police have the power to issue move-on directions.”

"Council staff will continue to work with police and other social services providers in their pursuit of regulating illegal camping and assisting the Tweed's homeless.”

Mr Lonsdale said increased ranger patrols were in place and the council had directed all resources to curb illegal camping.

He said the approach had impacted on undesirable behaviour and littering.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  carpark campers illegal campers tweed freeloaders

FNC athletes lead way for three-peat

FNC athletes lead way for three-peat

Young Tweed athletes help deliver NSW Country three titles in-a-row

Teenager faces court over pursuit that ended in fireball

A car set on fire at the Pacific Highway following a police chase.

19-year-old man has faced court today after pursuit near Ballina

Australia Day title awarded to journalist

Journalist and humanitarian Iain Finlay has been named as the Tweed Australia Day Ambassador for 2017.

Tweed is gearing up for Australia Day.

Campers live large on Tweed

REST STOP: Tweed residents have lodged a number of complaints with Tweed Shire Council regarding the proliferation of illegal camping in the region.

Tweed residents fed up with freeloaders in carparks.

Local Partners

Australia Day title awarded to journalist

Twin Towns will play host to Australia Day Awards ceremony.

All about style at Ballina show and shine

ALL ABOUT STYLE: Damien Veness, from Boat Harbour, with his 1955 DeSoto which he showed at the North Coast Street Machine's Show and Shine in Ballina last Sunday.

Damien Veness was keen to restore a car with style

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

Who knows what you could find at this weekend's vintage fair?

THOUSANDS of collectors and sellers will converge on Byron Bay

Kingy bound comedian to bring laughs

Comedian Jonathan Atherton headlines Kingy Comedy at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on January 12

Funnyman makes a stand

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

AN EXPLOSIVE new documentary series claims to have found “missing evidence” that proves OJ Simpson is innocent.

Sunny days ahead for cult 1980's rockers

SUNNY SIDE UP: Tweed's favourite sons the Sunnyboys are back on the road in 2017.

The Sunnyboys are back and ready to rock

REVIEW: Undressed is more than titilating entertainment

Nathan and Tahlia meet for the first time on the TV series Undressed.

'DIVERSE' dating show goes more than skin deep.

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage in a scene from season six episode 10 of Game of Thrones.

HBO’S original programming president has teased fans.

Ed Sheeran's intimate gigs down under

Singer Ed Sheeran

CHART-topper playing invite-only shows in Australia next month.

Eddie McGuire's scandal-free focus and new-look Hot Seat

Eddie McGuire hosts the new Millionaire Hot Seat Super Game.

HOST wants out of the hot seat himself to focus on game show revamp.

Embattled Amber Sherlock back on TV after leaked video

Amber Sherlock seems to have brushed off the leaked video

QUALITY STREET!

6 Araluen Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Auction

It has style, it has space AND most significantly it is has a selection of world class beaches, shops, surf clubs and schools virtually on your doorstep. After 11...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 10:00 - 10:30am NSW DST Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and...

ABSOLUTE WATERFRONT ENTERTAINER @ OXLEY COVE

8 Captains Way, Banora Point 2486

House 5 2 2 $998,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 2:00 - 2:30PM NSW DST Spacious 5 Bedroom Family Home This spacious, modern property is cleverly designed with...

REST, RELAX &amp; REVIVE @ THE ICONIC CURRUMBIN ROCKS RESORT

GD/828 ''The Rocks Resort', Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Apartment 2 2 1 $695,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 10:00 - 10:30AM QLD This stunning ground floor apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury...

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD • Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262...

&#39;The Bay Apartments&#39; - Rainbow Bay - Yours To Own Today!

36/243 Boundary Street (The Bay Apartments), Rainbow Bay...

Unit 2 2 1 $455,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD Located in the secure Bay Apartments in the heart of Rainbow Bay and surrounded by a beach...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide ...

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

Beachside Hideaway

642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 2 2 2 Contact Agent

- true hideaway private & secluded - prime beachside location, 607sqm block - 2 bedrooms and main living upstairs - filtered ocean views & revitalising...

POSITION PERFECT POTENTIAL PLUS!

34 Coolibah Drive, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Interest Above...

After 31 years the owners of this lovely family home are reluctantly letting go of this Palm Beach Pearl creating a terrific opportunity for one VERY fortunate...

BUY, BUY BABY!

3/14 Mawarra Street, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ocean views of Coolangatta

1405/3 McLean Street, Coolangatta

Check out this week's feature property.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

Expansion plan pays off

Mark Stapleton, Sharon Styman and Peter Ross from Investrent Property Management are going from strength to strength after opening an office in Murwillumbah.

Murwillumbah move a winner for property management team

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!