Campers live large on Tweed

REST STOP: Tweed residents have lodged a number of complaints with Tweed Shire Council regarding the proliferation of illegal camping in the region.

ILLEGAL campers are attracting the ire of Tweed residents fed up with freeloaders in carparks.

Short-term stayers have made their visits obvious with makeshift clotheslines and campervans common sights in beachside areas.

Tweed Shire Council Planning and Regulation acting director Iain Lonsdale said calls had been coming in thick and fast from concerned residents.

"Council has received a number of complaints regarding illegal camping from throughout the shire, reflecting this as the busiest time of year for holidaymakers to and travellers passing through the Tweed Shire,” he said.

"It is a time that also places significant pressure on Tweed's homeless, as evidenced by their need to find suitable safe locations amongst this broader movement of visitors.”

Mr Lonsdale said while the council did its best to ensure it managed illegal camping, often its hands were tied.

"Only the NSW Police have the power to issue move-on directions.”

"Council staff will continue to work with police and other social services providers in their pursuit of regulating illegal camping and assisting the Tweed's homeless.”

Mr Lonsdale said increased ranger patrols were in place and the council had directed all resources to curb illegal camping.

He said the approach had impacted on undesirable behaviour and littering.