'Can do' attitude for candidate determined to get things done

Nikki Todd | 24th Oct 2016 5:43 AM
Jayne Henry promoting her Taste of the Tweed Bicycle Tour earlier this year. With her at Fingal Head are participants Nicole Schiller, Kristy Chisholm, John Tindale and Ariana Were.
Jayne Henry promoting her Taste of the Tweed Bicycle Tour earlier this year. With her at Fingal Head are participants Nicole Schiller, Kristy Chisholm, John Tindale and Ariana Were.

A PASSION for the region and a zeal to get things done motivated Kingscliff event organiser Jayne Henry to run for Tweed Shire Council.

Ms Henry, who grew up on the Darling Downs, first fell in love with the region on a holiday visit with her husband more than 15 years ago, before moving to Kingscliff in 2001.

Since then, the declared National Party member has become an active member of the chamber of commerce and local Rotary Club and is the brainchild behind Kingscliff's night markets.

"I'm very passionate about trying to promote tourism. That is one of our main sources of income,” she said.

"Specifically, food is one of the major reasons people travel, so I specifically try and produce events that highlight food, our region and that promotes small business.

"That is one of my priorities, trying to help small business, whether it be the retail sector, hospitality, or tourism, all those areas.”

GROUP C: Jayne Henry (middle right) and group members Shayne McIntosh, Margaret Hebbard and Craig McNiven are contesting the Tweed election.
GROUP C: Jayne Henry (middle right) and group members Shayne McIntosh, Margaret Hebbard and Craig McNiven are contesting the Tweed election.

Ms Henry said she was dismayed by the number of lost economic opportunities for the shire, saying she was particularly "astounded” at the lack of connection with the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"We are not tapping into the Commonwealth Games,” she said.

"We've got something like 30,000 athletes coming and they'll be staying here months in advance and they have all got to be fed. I'm astounded that council held a food forum a few months ago but no one has thought to try and tap into that.

"I honestly want to make a difference, I really am passionate about trying to develop good outcomes.

"I think we can do things better. I'm not saying I'm the answer and the learning curve will be enormous, but I think I have a very balanced view and networking is my forte.

"I'm not backwards in coming forwards. There are lots of gaps in things that we could be working towards and I would like to think that I have got a little bit more to offer.”

Ms Henry is supported by group members Shayne McIntosh, Margaret Hebbard and Craig McNiven in her group.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  jayne henry tweed shire council election 2016

