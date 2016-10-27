27°
News

Candidate secures CSG-free promise from Sydney

Nikki Todd | 27th Oct 2016 5:14 PM
Tweed Liberal candidate James Owen seeks reassurance from Natural Resources Minister Anthony Roberts over CSG in the region.
Tweed Liberal candidate James Owen seeks reassurance from Natural Resources Minister Anthony Roberts over CSG in the region. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED Shire Council Liberal candidate James Owen has secured assurance from the NSW Governmernt that Tweed will remain Coal Seam Gas free.

Mr Owen flew down to Sydney recently to meet with his Liberal colleagues to generate awareness of the issues in the region and to raise funds for his campaign.

He raised the issue of CSG in a meeting with Industry, Energy and Natural Resources minister Anthony Roberts, saying concerns were lingering and had been raised with him during the election campaign.

"The Tweed community has a consensus view that CSG mining poses an unacceptable threat to our pristine waterways,” Mr Owen said.

"I met the minister to let him know what the Tweed community wants and that is for the shire to remain gasfield free.

"The minister listened to my concerns and assured me the NSW Government has no intention to allow CSG exploration in Tweed.”

The NSW Government spent $25 million last year buying back exploration licenses issued to exploration company Metgasco by the former Labor Government after a massive community outcry.

Maps showing CSG exploration licenses now and five years ago.
Maps showing CSG exploration licenses now and five years ago. Nikki Todd

"If you compare the map of Tweed from 2011 when Labor's exploration licences were in place to the 2016 map after the Coalition Government's licence 'buy back' it's a very different story - and the Tweed Liberals intend to keep it that way,” Mr Owen said.

"I also wish to acknowledge and pay tribute to local State MPs Thomas George and Geoff Provest for the great work and support they both gave in ensuring the Northern Rivers became and will remain gas free.”

The anti-CSG campaign, coordinated by Lock the Gate protest group, was coordinated in the Tweed by another council candidate; independent Michael McNamara.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  csg free northern rivers james owen lock the gate tweed michael mcnamara tweed shire council election 2016

Candidate secures CSG-free promise from Sydney

Candidate secures CSG-free promise from Sydney

TWEED Shire Council Liberal candidate James Owen has secured assurance from the NSW Governmernt that Tweed will remain Coal Seam Gas free.

Hawaii's John John takes world crown

Hawaii's John John Florence celebrating his world title victory at the Meo Rip Curl Pro in Portugal. John John couldn't be happier to claim his first world title crown although it was on the cards that he would do so in Hawaii. Now he can really let loose in the final events of the year on his home territory.

Surf Scene: John John Florence's world title win

Severe thunderstorms to form on Friday

North Coast Storm Chasers posted this image along with a warning.

Tweed should be spared but warnings are in place.

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed?

CROWNING GLORY: Ivy You showing off one of her beautiful orchids. The annual Tweed District Orchid Show will be held at the Tweed Civic Centre on Saturday, November 5 -6. Doors open at 8.30am, with entry costing $3. Plants will be available for sale at this fully judged show after a season which organisers say has seen an extraordinary display of orchids.

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

Local Partners

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed?

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

League legend and youth leaders tackling history on the Tweed

CULTURE CLUB: Preston Campbell will be on the Tweed for the BLACK community event from this Friday.

Theirs is a story vital for all Australians to understand

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

TOM Cruise believes his success is down to Scientology because his whole life improved after he joined the organisation.

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Trump 'worked like hell' to pick up John Travolta's wife

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Trump wrote comments in tribute to Travolta's son Jett

First floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; apartment with a park outlook

6/10 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $359,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST * Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed Hospital and...

A WALK IN THE PARK

26 Northlakes Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 2 2 Interest Above...

With this lovely home not only do you get all the perks of a quality property, you also have easy access to over 200 acres of parkland, tidal lake, walking and...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS - NORTH TO WATER ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

WOW! Here is an outstanding, exceptionally rare opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Interest Above...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

A Rare Find!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated in private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been built in an elevated position to capture...

Catch It While You Can!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

FAMILY BEACHFRONT HOME OR HOLIDAY INVESTMENT

3 She-Oak Lane, Casuarina 2487

House 5 3 4 $1,595,000

NORTH TO BEACH ACCESS & PARK Make it your family home or do not miss this HOLIDAY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. Tired of the city life? Then escape to your Casuarina...

Live and entertain against a breathtaking backdrop of shimmering ocean views

5/4-6 Hill Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 2 $699,000

OPEN SATURDAY 24 SEPTEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM A desirable beach side location on the top of Point Danger (The NSW side of Rainbow Bay) and over looking Dbah beach...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June