Candidate secures CSG-free promise from Sydney

Tweed Liberal candidate James Owen seeks reassurance from Natural Resources Minister Anthony Roberts over CSG in the region.

TWEED Shire Council Liberal candidate James Owen has secured assurance from the NSW Governmernt that Tweed will remain Coal Seam Gas free.

Mr Owen flew down to Sydney recently to meet with his Liberal colleagues to generate awareness of the issues in the region and to raise funds for his campaign.

He raised the issue of CSG in a meeting with Industry, Energy and Natural Resources minister Anthony Roberts, saying concerns were lingering and had been raised with him during the election campaign.

"The Tweed community has a consensus view that CSG mining poses an unacceptable threat to our pristine waterways,” Mr Owen said.

"I met the minister to let him know what the Tweed community wants and that is for the shire to remain gasfield free.

"The minister listened to my concerns and assured me the NSW Government has no intention to allow CSG exploration in Tweed.”

The NSW Government spent $25 million last year buying back exploration licenses issued to exploration company Metgasco by the former Labor Government after a massive community outcry.

Maps showing CSG exploration licenses now and five years ago. Nikki Todd

"If you compare the map of Tweed from 2011 when Labor's exploration licences were in place to the 2016 map after the Coalition Government's licence 'buy back' it's a very different story - and the Tweed Liberals intend to keep it that way,” Mr Owen said.

"I also wish to acknowledge and pay tribute to local State MPs Thomas George and Geoff Provest for the great work and support they both gave in ensuring the Northern Rivers became and will remain gas free.”

The anti-CSG campaign, coordinated by Lock the Gate protest group, was coordinated in the Tweed by another council candidate; independent Michael McNamara.