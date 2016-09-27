Candidate up for fit fight

CHALLENGE: Tweed Shire Council candidate James Owen with his best mate having a jog on Salt Beach.

CANDIDATES on the Tweed Shire Council election trail have been issued a challenge of a different kind.

Liberal Party nominee James Owen has thrown down the gauntlet to his fellow candidates - who could number more than 80 - to sign up to the Tweed Daily News' Kick the Kilos campaign and enjoy the benefits.

Mr Owen, 42, moved to the Tweed from Sydney a year ago, seeking better lifestyle options for his young family.

"Exercise is an essential part of my life,” said Mr Owen, who enjoys regular runs with his dog at Casuarina as well as daily yoga and meditation sessions on the beach.

"The endorphins released during exercise are great - if I don't exercise I can feel lethargic and grumpy and I don't think as clearly.

"Exercising helps to clear my head.”

But he wasn't always so fit: 10 years ago he underwent major heart surgery and has been on a health kick ever since.

"My cardiologist encourages me to do as much exercise as possible, I'm fitter now than I've ever been,” he said.

"Exercise is the best way to relieve stress, it's great for the physical health but also the mental health. I'm so much calmer and think more clearly when I'm exercising regularly.”

Mr Owen said fit and healthy workers made for better workplaces.

"If more executives and politicians focussed on their physical and mental wellbeing I think we'd see our organisations and institutions performing better,” he said.

"That's why I'm putting out a challenge to all of the councillors and council candidates for the election to get out there and get those endorphins flowing through you - I think it will make for a much more calm, collaborative and productive chamber! Tweed will be better for it.”

Download the Strava app and join the Tweed Daily News group today.