Candidates clock up km in fight against obesity

Nikki Todd | 3rd Oct 2016 3:32 PM
GOOD SPORT: Murwillumbah candidate Michael McNamara is counting his kilometres as he doorknocks the electorate.
GOOD SPORT: Murwillumbah candidate Michael McNamara is counting his kilometres as he doorknocks the electorate. Contributed

TWEED Council candidates are joining in the fun of the Tweed Daily News Kick the Kilos campaign, and counting their kilometres as they doorknock the electorate.

Candidate Michael McNamara, also acting principal at Murwillumbah High, has risen to the challenge issued by Liberal candidate James Owen last week, and signed up to our campaign.

Mr McNamara has clocked up more than 13km in the past week, as he walks around the Tweed hand-delivering his election pamphlets and talking to voters.

"The incidental conversations have raised numerous issues I've been able to follow up, and people have expressed appreciation it is the actual candidate they're talking to,” he said.

"It's great for my health too, it's taking noticeable amounts off my waistline. Solid regular walks are making a noticeable difference.”

No Caption
No Caption

Other candidates who have also signed up include Bilambil shopkeeper Dion Andrews and Pottsville identity Chris Cherry.

To join us, download the free Strava app and sign up, then search clubs, kick the kilos, and find the Tweed Daily News group.

Get on board as we compete against 14 other newspapers for the title of fittest town.

