Capturing all of the good times

SAY CHEESE: By Pandanus photo booth owner Matt Roberts looks forward to capturing the memories of the Tweed.

AS A professional photographer Matt Roberts has taken plenty of great photos but now he's pointing his lens in a different direction.

By Pandanus is an open air photo booth business where Matt uses a specially designed camera stand to help capture precious moments for his clients at their events in any location.

We chat to Matt about By Pandanus:

Why did you decide to open By Pandanus photo booths?

Last year I was shooting a lot of corporate Christmas parties and every one of them had a photo booth. So I thought to myself that I could do that. My wife, Angela, works with me on it as well. The idea was to have two things going and have the complete package. I can take photos myself and if they need a photo booth I've got one here.

What's so special about By Pandanus compared to other photo booth companies?

People have fun with it. You can see it as it happens. You have a live view, so everyone can cram in to see when they're in the picture. You can get pictures you don't normally get. They love the studio light. Everyone just loves the way they look under the studio light because the end result looks like they're professionally done. You can set it up pretty much anywhere. We've set it up at different functions in cafes and bars. You don't really notice it until people are using it.

Are there plenty of opportunities for operating your own business on the Tweed?

It's a great to live here so you want to have a business here. We've done events in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and a wedding down in Murwillumbah. Weddings are the better ones because everyone's already festive. The idea is to be local, and work predominately south from here all the way to Lennox Heads. I'm sick of driving up to Brisbane.

Is it difficult to promote your business throughout the Tweed?

I'm not pushing it too much, I'm just letting it runs its own course. It basically gets a hire every time we use it at events. It's a slower model but as it's not my sole income it's much better because I'm not stressing over it. I already had all the gear. Everyone loves it.

For more information, contact:

www.bypandanus.com.au

hello@bypandanus.com.au