Capturing the quirky in stills

Murwillumbah photographer Rob Olver has just release a black and white coffee table photographic book on Murwillumbah and the Tweed Valley.

IT WAS a true case of serendipity that led Rob Olver to fall in love with the Tweed.

Growing up in Durban, South Africa, Mr Olver was 14 years when his family emigrated to Australia, originally to Brisbane before relocating to Perth, where he completed his education and became a veteranarian.

But after several years in the profession, he decided to commit more time to his passion for wildlife and the outdoors, combining it with his love of photography.

Mr Olver was travelling around Australia, working on a new book, when he had the lucky misfortune of breaking down in Murwillumbah.

Forced to hang around for a week while his car was undergoing repairs, Mr Olver fell in love with the place.

"The landscape drew me in, it reminded me of Africa, of KwaZuluNatal,” he said.

"The mountains and the lush green, the cane fields, the nice beaches, it's a bit warmer, all reminded me of my childood. It seemed to be a good fit, I had a whole week to think about it.”

Soon after, he packed up his bags and moved, settling in Murwillumbah in 2011.

The Tweed River with Mt Warning in the background. A photo in Rob Olver's new book on Murwillumbah. Rob Olver

Some five years later, and Mr Olver has just published his sixth photography book, 'Murwillumbah and the Tweed Valley' featuring more than 50 photos.

A former vet, Rob has a strong love for animals of all kinds. A photo in Rob Olver's new book on Murwillumbah. Rob Olver

Shot in black and white, the book captures quirky aspects of life in the valley, from crowds at the annual show to herds of cows and the sweeping hills leading up to Mt Warning.

"The book is all about relating to Murwillumbah as an inland town,” he said.

"The coast is very close but this is very much an inland, country town. It is something we could lose if more development comes through. We need to celebrate it. I really like that it has a lot of different people living here; artists, old farmers, tradesmen, bogans, yuppies - a real cross-section of humanity.