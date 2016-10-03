Car flies through the roof at Banora Point

THROUGH THE ROOF: Police are investigating after an elderly woman crashed her car.

POLICE are investigating a crash after car ploughed into the roof of a house at Banora Point on Saturday.

At about 11:40am emergency services were called to Durigan Place following reports a car crashed into a house with one person trapped.

The car's 75-year-old female driver was removed from the vehicle and treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

Police stabilised the vehicle by use of a winch on a 4WD Police vehicle. Tweed District Rescue Squad assisted police to recover the vehicle.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances which led to the crash.

They said the house was significantly damaged and "will be assessed by engineers to determine its structural integrity".

Tweed-Byron LAC police are investigating following an elderly woman crashing her car into a house at Banora Point. Contributed

It's my house

A MAN who broke into a Byron Bay house on Friday tried to convince police officers he owned the house, before he was arrested.

At About 6pm holiday makers arrived at a rental property at Byron Bay when they a 33-year-old man had broken in with the intention to live there.

Police arrested the man, who was also found to have been driving a rental car reported stolen the previous day. He's expected at Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday, October 4.

Goods hidden under tarp

A MAN caught with stolen goods in his bag led police to a stash of personal belongings hidden in the bush under a tarpulin, taken from a sports club.

About 8.00am on Saturday, police searched a man on Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South and discovered stolen electronic blue tooth speakers and chargers in his bag.

The man had other personal items hidden in bushland nearby under a tarpaulin, which had been torn off a larger sheet from a nearby sports club.

He was charged with being in possession of stolen property and damaging the tarpaulin and released on conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, October 31.