Cars destroyed as fire takes hold

Three cars and a caravan were extensively damaged when a fire tore through a shed at a Murwillumbah property.

THREE cars and a caravan have been destroyed after a fire ripped through a shed at a Murwillumbah property last night.

Firefighters from the Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads stations and the Rural Fire Service were called to the blaze on Environ Rd, east of Murwillumbah.

By the time emergency personnel arrived the shed was well alight with firefighters taking almost an hour to bring the blaze under control.

This caravan was among the vehicles damaged by the fire. Contributed

The shed was extensively damaged as were a number of the vehicles that had been stored in the building.

Tweed Heads Hazmat personnel also attended the incident.

Meanwhile, the RFS has confirmed that a total fire ban is in place for the Tweed due to a very high fire danger due rating across the Far North Coast.

For details, visit rfs.nsw.gov.au.