Cash haul uncovered in Kingscliff drug bust

A TWEED man has been charged after police uncovered drugs and thousands of dollars during a raid at a Kingscliff home yesterday.

Police swooped on the Kingscliff St property early on Wednesday afternoon where they discovered cannabis, cash and drug paraphernalia, prompting the arrest of a 44-year-old Kingscliff man.

A Tweed Byron LAC spokesman said the bust was the culmination of a surveillance operation launched late last year after police received a tip-off from the public.

"As a result of that surveillance, sufficient evidence was gathered to apply for a search warrant, which was done yesterday on January 11," he said.

"The search warrant was executed at 2.13pm yesterday on the property.

"During the search they found 89 grams of cannabis, along with a quantity of cash, scales, resealable bags and other drug paraphernalia."

The spokesman said the cash totalled several thousand dollars which was alleged to be proceeds of crime.

Police said the man was interviewed and made some admissions. He is due to appear in a Tweed court on February 6.

Tweed police praised the member of the public who supplied the information and encourage others in the community to report suspicious activity.