Casuarina Beach Rugby Club to launch senior side in 2017

CASUARINA Beach Rugby Club has assembled a strong unit, refusing to just make up the numbers in their maiden season in senior rugby league in 2017.

After being given the green light to establish a senior side following a meeting in July, Casuarina has pulled off a coup by bringing former NSW Waratah and Bond University coach Adam Leach on board as coach and former ACT Brumby and Queensland Red Adam Wallace-Harrison into the coaching group.

The club is hell-bent on building a successful environment after forming and a searching for players and sponsors before commencing pre-season training.

Leach, who jumped at the chance to join the club as coach to be closer to family, said a strong base for the side had been established with key individuals on board.

"There's some good people involved and we've gotten a lot of momentum going, so straight away we're seeing sponsors come on board,” Leach said.

Casuarina currently has 15 players ready to go, with the club looking for a squad of up to 35.

A committee has been established under president Brian Laybutt, with sponsorship, recruiting and coaching coming together.

"We've put it out there, we might draw from the ex-Murwillumbah side, we might draw from Tweed and the local area, or maybe some leaguies or dads that want to get fit,” Leach said.

Wallace-Harrison, who has 67 caps with the Brumbies and Reds, recently moved to the Tweed and jumped at the chance to be involved.

"I really missed rugby, and I was probably going to get involved with a Gold Coast team,” he said.

"I was talking to family about how I wished Casuarina had a senior rugby team. That night I was at the Kingscliff Hotel bar and heard they were getting one, so I went from there.”

Wallace-Harrison said the club would target players and sponsors looking for a strong, family orientated environment.

"A lot of people aren't actually from here, so we want to create an environment where people can come down and support and mix with eachother,” he said.

"It's early days, but we're going through strategy and what we need. I'm putting the feelers out so we'll finish getting the foundations laid and put it all together.

Leach said seniors and juniors would be heavily connected in a holistic approach from the club.

He said rugby culture created a strong environment, which the club would build on for success.

"We want to run a good operation in a high performance, learning environment,” Leach said.

"We want to have a good time, but we want to perform and be competitive.”

The club will hold a meet and greet on November 20 at the Kingscliff Hotel and encourages potential players and sponsors to come along.

Visit Casuarina Rugby Club's website, or follow Casuarina Beach Rugby Club on Facebook for dates and information.