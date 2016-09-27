Casuarina sets the benchmark in Tweed market

THE Tweed Coast property market is the strongest it has been since the global financial crisis, with homes that would have once taken years or months to sell changing hands in a matter of weeks.

The latest CoreLogic RP Data Market Trends data puts Casuarina on a pedestal as by far the most expensive suburb for houses, with a median sale price of $916,000 over the year to September.

Couple that with a massive 44.4% increase in unit prices - reaching the region's top median sale price of $432,000 - and Casuarina is firmly on the map as one of the Tweed Coast's stand-out suburbs.

Kingscliff had the region's second most expensive homes with an $820,000 median sale price, followed by Fingal Head on $765,000, Tweed Heads on $630,000 and Terranora on $577,500.

Kingscliff also came runner up in the unit price pecking order with a median $425,000 sale price, with Tweed Heads third at $399,000 and Pottsville in fourth spot at $390,500.

The biggest median house price rises were in Tweed Heads (+17.8%), Burringbar (+17.1%) and Uki (+15.5%), while Tyalgum had the lamentable honour of experiencing the biggest drop in prices (-10.3%).

Behind Casuarina's monumental 44.4% unit price surge were Tweed Heads (+17%), Bogangar (+10.6%) and Kingscliff (+9.3%).

Murwillumbah was one of very few suburbs whose unit prices dropped (-3.7%).

PRDnationwide Coolangatta and Tweed Coast principal Jason Abbott anticipated the current seller's market to stretch for at least the next year.

"This is the best position we've been in the past eight years, post-GFC," he said.

"And it's across the board - I can't pinpoint one area because the higher and lower-end stuff, the beach and inland areas are all doing well.

"The two biggest things at the moment are low interest rates and unemployment, and I would expect them to stay stable over the next 12 to 18 months.

"As long as there is a lot of demand and much less supply, there will be that pressure to go upwards."

Banora Point units were the region's easiest properties to sell, staying on the market for a median of 39 days before finding a buyer.

Bogangar had the quickest house sales at 45 days, while South Murwillumbah was the hardest place to peddle houses at 170 days.

Banora Point was also the biggest-selling suburb for houses (293 sold over the year) and second biggest for units (173).

Murwillumbah had the second-highest house turnover with 157 sold, while Tweed Heads topped the apartment sales with 173 units finding new owners.

The suburb with the highest median rental asking price for houses was Casuarina at $750 a week, followed by Kingscliff's $585 asking price.

Hasting Points topped the region's unit rental price at $700, with Casuarina second most expensive on $420 a week.

