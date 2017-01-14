Celebration of life: motor cycle enthusiast Trevor Moran

A GROUP of bikers this week gathered at a pub to each have a can of Coke. It would have been a strange site: a bunch of gruff-looking men and women standing around in leathers sipping colas instead of beers or whiskies.

But somehow, if things had been different, if he could have known and could have seen, the man they were drinking for would have probably chuckled.

He always had a sense of humour.

Trevor Moran died last week on the Pacific Motorway. He was doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle and maybe that's something for his friends and family to hold on to.

It doesn't make it right but sometimes it's all there is.

Trevor had a Harley Davidson FXD that he loved. There was a farm up the back of Uki he called his own. The father of three would travel there from Chinderah on weekends and whenever he wasn't working to enjoy the quiet and the peace.

Tweed Heads Motor Cycle Enthusiast Club president Harry Lente only spoke to him two days before Friday's tragic accident. Trevor had been holidaying in New Zealand ahead of starting a new job on the Monday just gone - he never would clock on.

"He was a good-hearted fella,” Mr Lente said. "The type who always put his hand up to help, was always funny, always cracking a joke.”