CEO says more victims are being helped

THE CEO of On Track Community Programs has slammed lobbyists for "misinforming” the public and claims more domestic violence victims are being helped since Tweed Valley Women's Service closed.

Elaine De Vos, who is an On Track director, said the group helped 731 women and children experiencing domestic violence in 2016.

This compared to 2015 figures when TVWS were operating that showed 657 people were helped, according to On Track.

"It is a shame that since the closure of the Tweed Valley Women's Service over a year ago a lobby group continues to misinform the community about the availability of domestic and family violence services in the Tweed,” Ms De Vos said.

"The reason for the closure was the service had consistently failed to provide the protection and support to vulnerable clients required under the NSW Government-backed contract.”

Ms De Vos said the community should be confident On Track could provide the support needed.

"Suggesting otherwise not only maligns a well-performing organisation but seeks to undermine the compassion and commitment of our staff,” she said. "It is time for this lobbying campaign to end and for those involved to direct their energies towards more constructive activities.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said departmental reports indicated 60% more victims were being serviced under the new arrangement.

He encouraged anyone experiencing problems accessing support to contact his office and he would take it to the minister.

If you are experiencing domestic violence phone On Track: 1300 355 305.