Chaffey to reload for 2018

NOT DONE YET: Para-triathlete Bill Chaffey has his sights firmly set on Gold Coast 2018 before making a decision on his long-term future.

TWEED policeman and five-time paratriathlon world champion Bill Chaffey has set his sights on the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

After returning with a fourth overall finish at the Rio Paralympics earlier this month, Chaffey will wind down briefly before powering towards a Commonwealth title in 2018.

While not ruling out chasing Paralympic gold in 2020, Chaffey is focused on GC2018 before making a decision on his future.

"I'm 100% in for the Commonwealth Games and I'll make a decision on Tokyo after that,” Chaffey said.

Chaffey said while he was disappointed with his performance in Rio, he was buoyed by aspects of his race and despite being 40, still had the confidence to continue taking on the world's best.

"People say you're fourth in the word, but that's only on the day and on the day in Rio I felt fine. I felt like I was racing well and expected to podium at least,” Chaffey said.

"I had a great swim leg, but the bike leg let me down. Usually I produce a lot more, but the other guys were exceptional.

"I wouldn't have come home with gold with the times, but if everything went right with the bike, I would have podiumed.

"But not performing in that race doesn't knock me down and I still know I'm one of the best in the world.”

As part of his Commonwealth Games preparation, Chaffey will target the parathriathlon National Titles in Robina in January, followed by the World Championships in the Netherlands in 2018.

Despite not looking past 2018, Chaffey said the pursuit of Paralympic gold may be the factor that makes him continue.

"I lost that race at the Para's and it hurts as I like to win at anything I set myself for, which was a Paralympic medal,” Chaffey said.

"At this stage I don't feel I could retire without one.”