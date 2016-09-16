Chambers back on the Tweed

STAR ATTRACTION: Fans have the chance of winning a double pass to see Kasey Chambers in concert.

AUSTRALIAN country music superstar Kasey Chambers is back on the road and Tweed Daily News readers have the opportunity of winning a double pass to see her perform at Twin Towns.

As one of Australia's best-known artists, Chambers has basically done it all in a career that has netted the singer- songwriter 11 ARIA Awards, 22 Golden Guitar Awards, two Americana Music Awards nominations and 10APRA Awards.

She also holds the record for the highest awarded solo APRA songwriter in Australia across 10 studio albums.

Chamber released her new EP Ain't No Little Girl just last month and is going on tour, performing at Twin Towns on Saturday, October1.

The first two tracks on Ain't No Little Girl were produced by Australian music icon Paul Kelly and the final two tracks from The Foggy Mountain Sessions were produced by Chambers' sibling Nash.

The EP includes the lead single Ain't No Little Girl and If We Had a Child featuring Keith Urban.

Chambers has also announced her next studio album, the two-part Dragonfly, will be released in January.

Joining Chambers at Twin Towns will be the Black Sorrows' soul sisters Vika and Linda Bull.

To win two double passes to the concert, plus an autographed EP, head online to www.tweeddaily news.com.au/competitions and complete the entry form before 12pm September 22.

Kasey Chambers

Where: Twin Towns

When: Saturday, October 1, at 8.30pm

Tickets: 1800 014 014