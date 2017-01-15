Change of plan fuels protest at Kings Forest

Protest signs appear on a fence in Kings Forest, where there is a proposed site for a new service station on Tweed Coast Rd.

PROTEST signs at the proposed site of a Kings Forest service station have vanished.

Tweed Coast Rd resident Ian Stevens put up the signs a few weeks ago in protest against the service station expected to be built as part of the Leda project planned for the site.

"I was surprised they were up so for so long but in some ways I can understand, I'm getting under their skin,” Mr Stevens said.

The State Government originally denied the request for "service station with a car and dog wash and food and drink outlets, for operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week” in April 2016.

The government has reportedly now approved a service station for the site on the condition that it doesn't operate 24 hours a day and has extra monitoring in place to address environmental concerns raised previously.

Mr Stevens said he received an email from the NSW Planning and Environment Department before Christmas indicating the modification to the plan had been approved but there is no public record on the NSW State Planning and Environment website.

Mr Stevens said the community surrounding Kings Forest did not want a service station in the area.

"I feel like we were just screwed by Leda and the whole lot,” Mr Stevens said.

"It was originally knocked back because it was close to state land and very close to the creek. They haven't addressed those issues of the environment.”

Mr Stevens called the council to object on behalf of the public.