Charity bins overloaded by unusable goods

FULL OF RUBBISH: Charity bins are filling up with unusable goods.

EVERY year charities across the country have to throw out one third of donated goods because they are unusable.

Charities receive almost 800,000 tonnes of goods

each year, but more than 250,000 tonnes have to be sent to landfill because of their condition when donated.

New South Wales Environment Minister Mark Speakman said charities were left footing the bill for peoples' unwanted goods, especially during Christmas and the New Year holiday season.

"During the holiday season, charities see a

spike in unusable donations and even some unscrupulous behaviour of people using street-side clothing bins as dumping grounds for food waste and other rubbish,” Mr Speakman said.

"Donating unwanted goods is a great way to help those less fortunate, but as

a rule of thumb if it ain't fit for a mate, then don't donate,” he said.

Anglicare operations manager for shops and factories Julie McAuley said donations were always welcome but asked people

to be more concious of

what they put in the charity bins.

"We are always grateful for the many people who donate generously and thoughtfully,” Ms McAuley said.

She said the profits from the charity shops funded community programs.

"A simple piece of clothing that one person may no longer need can also be loved again by others and put to good use,” she said.

"There are a lot of ways a considered donation can assist the community.”

The NSW Government is working with the National Association of Charitable Recycling Organisations to create awareness about responsible donations.

As part of the NSW Government's $65 million commitment to addressing illegal dumping, The Environment Protection Authority's Reducing Dumping on Charitable Recyclers project offers charities grants to install surveillance equipment, lighting, fencing and gates to encourage better donations.