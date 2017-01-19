28°
News

Charity bins overloaded by unusable goods

Aisling Brennan
| 19th Jan 2017 10:27 AM
FULL OF RUBBISH: Charity bins are filling up with unusable goods.
FULL OF RUBBISH: Charity bins are filling up with unusable goods. Lee Constable

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EVERY year charities across the country have to throw out one third of donated goods because they are unusable.

Charities receive almost 800,000 tonnes of goods

each year, but more than 250,000 tonnes have to be sent to landfill because of their condition when donated.

New South Wales Environment Minister Mark Speakman said charities were left footing the bill for peoples' unwanted goods, especially during Christmas and the New Year holiday season.

"During the holiday season, charities see a

spike in unusable donations and even some unscrupulous behaviour of people using street-side clothing bins as dumping grounds for food waste and other rubbish,” Mr Speakman said.

"Donating unwanted goods is a great way to help those less fortunate, but as

a rule of thumb if it ain't fit for a mate, then don't donate,” he said.

Anglicare operations manager for shops and factories Julie McAuley said donations were always welcome but asked people

to be more concious of

what they put in the charity bins.

"We are always grateful for the many people who donate generously and thoughtfully,” Ms McAuley said.

She said the profits from the charity shops funded community programs.

"A simple piece of clothing that one person may no longer need can also be loved again by others and put to good use,” she said.

"There are a lot of ways a considered donation can assist the community.”

The NSW Government is working with the National Association of Charitable Recycling Organisations to create awareness about responsible donations.

As part of the NSW Government's $65 million commitment to addressing illegal dumping, The Environment Protection Authority's Reducing Dumping on Charitable Recyclers project offers charities grants to install surveillance equipment, lighting, fencing and gates to encourage better donations.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  anglicare charity bin dumping mark speakman

Gig Guide: What's on around town

Gig Guide: What's on around town

Gig guide: January 19-22, 2017

Charity bins overloaded by unusable goods

FULL OF RUBBISH: Charity bins are filling up with unusable goods.

Keep your unwanted goods.

An emotional Mike Baird: 'There was great personal cost'

"After 10 years in public life, this moment for me has arrived."

From glitter to ghetto: residents sick of derelict club

STAIRWAY TO RUIN: The Terranora Lakes Country Club lies in ruins, its once-opulent interior targeted by vandals.

Residents take aim at derelict country club

Local Partners

From glitter to ghetto: residents sick of derelict club

Residents take aim at derelict Terranora Lakes Country Club

On target for bumper tourism season

Massive swell rolls in at Snapper Rocks Photo Scott Powick / Tweed Daily News TASE

TOURISM is booming with more visitors coming and staying longer.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

Who knows what you could find at this weekend's vintage fair?

THOUSANDS of collectors and sellers will converge on Byron Bay

Kingy bound comedian to bring laughs

Comedian Jonathan Atherton headlines Kingy Comedy at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on January 12

Funnyman makes a stand

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Gippsland band makes waves as they burst onto the scene at Unify.

Married At First Sight: Ipswich bachelor seeks love

READY FOR IT: Ipswich man Simon McQuillan will appear on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

Romance would top off recovery for Booval man

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

GRANT Denyer shares his Australia Day traditions ahead of concert.

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

Chelsea Handler pictured in a scene from her talk show in Los Angeles.

TALK show host blames rise of reality TV family for election result.

Law & Order’s Trump inspired episode is still in limbo

The cast of Law & Order: SVU season 18, from left, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Supplied by Channel 10.

SHOW'S mastermind unsure if or when twice-delayed episode will air.

Dating between the sheets on national TV?

Singles meet for the first time in their underwear in the SBS TV series Undressed.

NO shortage of singles willing to get Undressed with a stranger.

What's on the big screen this week

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

ACCLAIMED Australian film Lion finally makes its domestic debut.

QUALITY STREET!

6 Araluen Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Auction

It has style, it has space AND most significantly it is has a selection of world class beaches, shops, surf clubs and schools virtually on your doorstep. After 11...

A sought after location beckons those looking for convenience

16/73 Darlington Drive, Banora Point 2486

Unit 2 1 1 Price Range...

* 'Fairway Gardens' is a great little manicured community perfect for those wanting easy living * Large outdoor covered pergola area with lovely gardens to keep...

Beautiful Barracuda!

24a Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

This wonderful waterfront home is superbly situated in the sought after cul-de-sac of Barracuda Court, one of the best waterfront addresses on the Gold Coast. The...

Welcome To Dreamtime

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in Fingal Head. Surrounded by remnant coastal rainforest...

POSITION PERFECT!

34 Coolibah Drive, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Interest Above...

After 31 years the owners of this lovely family home are reluctantly letting go of this Palm Beach Pearl creating a terrific opportunity for one VERY fortunate...

BUY, BUY BABY!

3/14 Mawarra Street, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Palm Beach Pearl!

6/2 Twenty Eighth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Under Offer

Just unpack your bags and put your feet up, because all the hard work has been done. You'll enjoy the benefits of living just a short stroll across the road to...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance, contemporary home evokes tranquility and is ideal for the...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 10:00 - 10:30am NSW DST Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and...

ABSOLUTE WATERFRONT ENTERTAINER @ OXLEY COVE

8 Captains Way, Banora Point 2486

House 5 2 2 $998,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 2:00 - 2:30PM NSW DST Spacious 5 Bedroom Family Home This spacious, modern property is cleverly designed with...

Beautiful Terranora acreage

77 Mahers Lane, Terranora.

Check out this week's feature property.

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!