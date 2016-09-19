Check your pets for ticks

Dr Kaila Leidreiter from Tweed Vets is warning pet owners to check their pets for ticks.

PET owners are being warned to keep their animals safe by checking for paralysis ticks every day.

A new study has named Murwillumbah as one of the biggest hotspots for the eastern paralysis tick in New South Wales, after 105 cases of tick paralysis were reported by veterinarians between October 2010 and April 2015.

Tweed Coast Vets veterinarian Kaila Leidreiter said it was important pet owners checked their animals regularly because ticks could be found anywhere on a pet.

"There are so many places for ticks to hide,” Dr Leidreiter said.

"Even experienced vets who do this every day can, and do, miss ticks during a check on an animal, even when they're looking extra hard because they're confident a tick is there.”

She said prevention was better than cure, with several tick bites reported in recent weeks.

"A significant proportion of ticks are found on the front portion of the body of the pet, from the shoulders forward,” Ms Leidreiter said.

"Owners should check the whole animal, including in the folds of the ears, in the lip folds along their gums, corners of their eyes, under their arm pits and even lift up their tail to check for ticks.”

Pottsville resident Vicki Redmond lost her pet cat Oscar last week after he died from a tick bite in his inner ear.

She said she'd given her cat the recommended preventive treatments thinking it was enough.

Rueben, Vicki and Jack Redmond with their dogs Gus and Benson and their cat Oscar, who died from a tick bite. Aisling Brennan

"It's really important that pet owners remain vigilant because it's not worth the heartache,” Ms Redmond said.

"I always checked under his arms and his legs but I would have never have thought to check in his ear.”

Dr Leidreiter said tick bites could cause serious health problems and pet owners should still get their pets checked after they've removed a tick.

"It's always good to get them checked out by a vet, even if you've removed the tick because we can pick up signs of them being effected the owners can't see at home,” she said.

"Everyone seems to know a tick bite can effect the hind limbs but they can also have the paralysis tick effecting their throat, swallowing and respiratory muscles which obviously is more life threatening.”

Pets are more prone to being bitten by a tick from September to April.