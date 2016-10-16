24°
News

Chia seeds: fad or new super food?

Olwen Anderson | 16th Oct 2016 5:19 PM
Raspberry and coconut chia parfait with cacaw mousse.
Raspberry and coconut chia parfait with cacaw mousse. Nolan Verheij-Full

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LIVING NATURALLY with Olwen Anderson

vanessa.horstman

FASHIONS in foods come and go. There was the excitement about kale, then perhaps everyone became a little bored and shifted focus to coconut as the super food of the moment. But one fashionable food hasn't yet been over-hyped: chia seeds.

Not much scientific research has been done so far on chia seeds, apart from dissecting them for their nutritional components. They contain 30% good oils, but they also contain a large amount of protein (about 20%) and lots of fibre (5g in every tablespoon). There's a little carbohydrate but not too much, and almost no sugar. Plenty of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. A pretty powerful food when you dissect the data.

Scientists have posed questions yet to be answered: could these seeds be useful for improving cardiovascular health, hormone balance and glucose tolerance?

Good bowel health

Chia seeds are already well known amongst naturopaths as a most useful tool in the quest for better bowel health. They contain a great deal of soluble fibre; which means they create a lovely soft gel-like texture as they soak up fluids. A soft, gentle and yet effective fibre supplement. Soluble fibre also readily soaks up toxins released by your liver into bile, and carries them out of your body.

Although chia has long been part of the traditional South American diet, it's only been a few years that this plant has been available in Australia. Perhaps one reason they've take a while to catch on is because we're just not used to them. They're not yet part of our recipe repertoire.

Chia pudding

You can buy a small quantity of chia seeds from the bulk foods store to try them out. Doesn't matter which colour (black or white). One delicious process is to create a simple chia 'pudding'. Take one tablespoon of chia seeds, stir into a quarter cup of coconut cream, add a tablespoon of water and combine. If you have it on hand, a quarter teaspoon of vanilla paste is a nice addition. After a few minutes, stir again. Within 30 minutes you'll have a creamy pudding texture that you can now enjoy as it is, or enhance with some fresh fruit.

Other ways to use chia include adding it to your muesli or enhancing your stir-fries. Some people add it to their smoothies (but aren't smoothies supposed to have a smooth texture?). Whichever way you try them, chia seeds could be a super food trend worth joining.

Olwen Anderson is a naturopath and counsellor. www.olwenanderson.com.au

Tweed Daily News
Standing ovation at Byron film festival opening

Standing ovation at Byron film festival opening

Film lovers rub shoulders with screen and stage identities Lincoln Lewis and Bernard Fanning, and film veterans such as Jack Thompson

Tweed hosts cast of classics

CLASSIC SOUNDS: Soprano Gaynor Morgan performs at Glorious Classics on October 30.

Sweet sounds fill the Tweed.

Passports stamped for China trip

CHINA BOUND: Murwillumbah Aveo Mountain View residents Alan Wilson and Maureen Durney get their passports ready for their big trip next week.

A trip of a lifetime.

New "zombie drug" overdose shocks police

Police also had to protect paramedics

Local Partners

Passports stamped for China trip

Murwillumbah retiree prepares for cultural journey to China.

Former Wallaby and celebrated author visiting Tweed

Celebrated author Peter FitzSimons will give a free talk at Tweed Heads Library on November 2.

Peter FitzSimons will present a free talk at Tweed Heads Library

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Tweed hosts cast of classics

Tweed hosts cast of classics

Tweed Civic Centre to host Glorious Classics on Sunday, October 30.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Fun going sky high

An FMX rider gets huge air at the 2015 Superfest Live Roadshow.

Superfest transforms Cooly

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland hosts the TV series Man Up.

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

The Ultimate Beach House

Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance, contemporary home evokes tranquility and is ideal for the...

Don&#39;t Pass This BUY

4/11 Cupania Place, Elanora 4221

Town House 3 2 2 Interest Above...

This is a fantastic opportunity to get into the market as a first home buyer, last home buyer or an investor looking for good returns. You'll enjoy low...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Forthcoming...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Set in a quiet, leafy, sought after cul-de-sac location this lovely home is a real Currumbin cracker! The well-proportioned family home has been built in an...

Blue Ribbon Location - Sought After Seldom Found

23 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

This home, never to be built out is located in the very popular suburb of Terranora which is within minutes to shops, schools, parks & public transport, it is sure...

Arvia - Luxurious Living on the Beachfront in Beautiful Rainbow Bay

158-160 Marine Parade, "Arvia", Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 3 4 2 Starting From...

Arvia is a boutique residential apartment building in pristine Rainbow Bay. Representing the very best in beachfront living it is home to 18 luxury apartments...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15th OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an...

Ground floor beach front living in Bilinga

7/146 Pacific Parade, Bilinga 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $475,000 ...

Enjoy this superb location in this ground floor apartment offering effortless in/outdoor living in a highly sought after building. It is positioned across the road...

Iconic Beach House

640 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Price on...

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper level of the home, with ducted air-conditioning features...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest