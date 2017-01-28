Chickens, big undies and love

Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan are showing us how it's done with their stand-up comedy gig, Women Like Us.

AFTER 32 shows around the country, smash hit comedy show Women Like Us is headed to Murwillumbah's Regent Theatre.

The brainchild of comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs, the show has performed to packed houses in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

The idea for the show came to the pair after they chatted about women not often seeing their lives or experiences reflected on stage.

"When coming up with a show title, Women like Us just turned up,” Nolan said.

"Our audiences love our shows because our lives are like theirs. We're not rarefied trophy wives, we're capable overworked, overwhelmed and totally over it.

"Because of sharing stories like that, women like us.”

The show covers topics like housework, chickens, love, big undies, disappointment, resentment, sex when you're drunk, Fit Bits, yoga farts and being menopausal.

For Nolan, finding a comedy soul mate has been a godsend.

"It's a lonely life being a comic. You perform on the stage to adoring appreciative crowds but most of the time you're in a transit lounge, or in the car, or sitting out back behind a pot plant until show time. Having someone along for the ride is just fantastic,” she said.

"We want to make you laugh but most of all we want you to go home feeling good about yourself.

"Women spend too much time not liking themselves, beating themselves up for being too old, too fat, a bad parent, a terrible cook. We just say, 'hey, it's what makes us human, celebrate your imperfection'.”

Women Like Us

Where: Regent Theatre, Murwillumbah

When: Saturday, March 4

Tickets: From $30, cinemaregent.com