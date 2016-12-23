Chinderah service station is finally open

The new Caltex Service Station facility at Murwillumbah turn off Chinderah.

TWEED drivers can finally fill up the tank at the new service station in Chinderah.

The $25 million Caltex service station opened today after almost a full year of construction on the northbound 24-hour service station, next to Melaleuca Station Crematorium.

Gold Coast developer Scott PDI owns and managed the project.

While construction workers were putting some last minute touches to the service station this morning, managing director David Scott said he was relieved it was officially open.

"There's been a lot of running this morning but we're open," Mr Scott said.

"There's a fantastic buzz down here. The food agencies are all trading, MacDonald's is cooking burgers, people are pumping fuel and it's a wonderful day."

With the Christmas holidays well under way, Mr Scott said he expected trading to be strong, especially as the new service station is the only one operating northbound between Grafton, NSW and Robina, Qld.

"Were expecting trade to be very strong over the Christmas period," Mr Scott said.

"The Pacific Hwy carries a lot of public travelling over the holidays.

"It was important for us to have the station open in time for the Christmas holidays."

The Caltex station is accessible from the Pacific Hwy and Tweed Valley Way.