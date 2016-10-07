27°
Chinderah servo extension knocked back

Aisling Brennan | 7th Oct 2016 1:05 PM
The DA for an extension at BP service station at Chinderah has been rejected by Tweed Shire Council.
The DA for an extension at BP service station at Chinderah has been rejected by Tweed Shire Council.

TWEED Shire Council has unanimously rejected a development application for the extension of the BP Station at Chinderah.

The DA, which was originally submitted to the council in November 2010 by BP Australia Pty Ltd, proposed a number of alterations to the existing highway service station on Ozone St, Chinderah.

The proposal included two new diesel refuelling points for trucks with 36 new truck parking bays, the replacement of existing truck parking areas with additional car parking spaces and a dedicated bus drop-off area.

The council voted in 2012, 2014 and earlier this year to defer a decision on the proposed project to allow the applicant further time to respond to concerns of ecological, traffic and noise impacts on the area.

Councillor Barry Longland said the council had held back on making a decision in the past because of the size of the proposed project.

"Even though council did agree to rezone the land in the area, it still hadn't triggered the applicant's resolve to address these issues,” Cr Longland said.

"Council staff have put a lot of time into assisting the applicant and after considering the latest report we decided to support the staff to refuse the DA.”

Council found the DA failed to properly address noise issues, didn't comply with traffic regulations and was inconsistent with the Tweed Coast Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management.

"The ecological issues remain unresolved particularly on the land where there's koalas,” Cr Longland said.

The Tweed Daily News contacted BP Australia but no comment was available at time of print.

Tweed Daily News
Council has rejected the DA for an extension at a Chinderah service station.

