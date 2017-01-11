Christmas lights turn out after decade of display

A STAPLE of Christmas on the Tweed is no more with the famous Stokers Siding Christmas lights display switched off for the last time in 2016.

A must-see for those enjoying Christmas on the Tweed, the display has illuminated the Tweed annually from December 1 to Boxing Day, with some 30,000 people making the trek to view it over the past 10 years.

But after a decade of shining the Christmas spirit, creator David White decided that 2016 would be the last year after his chosen charity, Murwillumbah Leukaemia and Cancer Research Society, closed its doors on December 31.

While Mr White said it was sad for the display to come to an end, he and his family were looking forward to a quieter Christmas period.

"Obviously you're always sad when something comes to an end, and we've enjoyed meeting people and seeing the reaction from those visitors is amazing,” he said.

"It's been quite a showing and people have been impressed with what we've done but I've foregone Christmas (for 10 years).”

The display included 600 kilograms of lighting with Mr White taking 40 days each year to erect. The display raised $6189.35 in 2016 to make a total of $26,753 raised for the society over the past seven holiday seasons.

"It's been good that people have been good enough to come along and have a look and it's been a family event for many people,” Mr White said.

"We wanted to do something to simulate Christmas celebrations and bring joy into peoples lives. I think we've achieved that.”