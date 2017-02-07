Club celebrates half-century

QUENSLAND'S oldest nippers' club and a breeding ground for champions will celebrate five decades on Saturday.

With a history steeped in tradition, the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta (TH&C) Nippers Club celebrates its 50th anniversary with a formal celebration and reunion event to honour foundation members, past nippers' presidents and past members.

"We have a great group of former members who are keen to share the stories that weave the rich tapestry of our proud nippers' history," TH&C Nipper Foundation member Alan Hickling said.

Olympic gold medallist Chris Fydler, ironwoman Karla Gilbert, Gold Coast acting chief lifeguard Chris Maynard and ironwoman Mariah Jones all competed in TH&C's maroon and gold colours.

The club's nippers' history traces back to an Old Boys Association general meeting in October 1966, where a motion was forwarded for the formation of the club.

The motion was moved and on Sunday, February 12, 1967, the club held its first demonstration day.

Membership fees to join the club were 20c per member and 10c per member if two or more were in the same family.

"I can recall nippers travelling in the back of the local fruit truck with the side curtains pulled down," Mr Hickling said.

A landmark moment came for the club in 1977, with the formation of the female Nipperettes.

The Nipperettes competed against themselves until 1981, when they competed against male nippers for the first time.

