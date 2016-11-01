24°
News

Coast to host international surfing line-up

31st Oct 2016 11:30 PM
Australian junior surf star Pacha Light, an ambassador for the Gold Coast Tweed Surfrider Foundation, will be among those speaking at the symposium.
Australian junior surf star Pacha Light, an ambassador for the Gold Coast Tweed Surfrider Foundation, will be among those speaking at the symposium. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWELVE months after the Gold Coast was endorsed as the eighth World Surfing Reserve, we will play host to the inaugural International Surfing Symposium.

The Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve, of which I am the chairman, will continue to promote ocean conservation when we host the symposium from March 13-17.

The symposium will follow on from the Byron Surf Festival and will coincide with the World Surf League season-opening events at Snapper from March 8-20.

This is the most exciting time of the year at the southern end of the Gold Coast; the waves are pumping and the world's best professional surfers are in town.

The symposium will include a two-day conference featuring an eclectic group of keynote speakers - including academics, coastal engineers, international surfing conservationists, surfing champions and industry reps.

The speakers will address the challenges and future issues we face, whether it be climate change, overcrowding, beach erosion, the use of recycled products for surfing equipment, shark shield technology or future surf sustainability themes that can make a difference.

The Gold Coast's first two professional world champions, Peter Townend (1976) and Wayne "Rabbit” Bartholomew (1978), are among the keynote speakers who will address the conference.

The original Cooly Kids will reflect on their amazing surfing careers and where it all started.

Rabbit, who is Patron of the Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve, said the event would bring together people from all areas of the industry.

"It's a fantastic initiative. The symposium will not only gather the sport, lifestyle and culture of surfing luminaries, but bring to the Gold Coast many of the world's experts in coastal conservation and surf sustainability,” he said.

"We face many challenges over the next 20 years and this symposium will have a collective brains trust second to none.”

Other notable speakers include Peru's 1965 world champion Felipe Pomar, surf craftsman Dick Van Straalen, Griffith University academic Ralph Buckley and Save the Waves program director Nick Mucha.

The conference, which has the support of state and local government, will be held at the Currumbin RSL from March 13-14. For registrations, visit goldcoastworldsurfing reserve.com.

The symposium will also include a film festival on the Wednesday night.

The event will wrap up on the Friday night with Gold Coast singer/songwriter Felicity Lawless and her band to perform at the Sound Lounge.

Visitors will have the chance to share in more than $5000 worth of prizes, including Virgin Atlantic flights for two to Bali courtesy of Orbit World Travel, a Firewire surfboard, a Patagonia wetsuit and a Shark Shield protection kit.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  gold coast world surfing reserve international surfing symposium surf scene with andrew mckinnon world surf league

Coast to host international surfing line-up

Coast to host international surfing line-up

International speakers line up for World Surfing Reserve's inaugural symposium

FNC burns up Fastest on Sand

Cudgen Headland's Sienna Lee received a bronze medal in Flags at Round One of The Fastest Man on Sand at Kurrawa on Sunday

Leaving their mark at Kurrawa

Murwillumbah man critical after tractor accident

A 51-year-old man is winched out by the Westpac Life Saving Helicopter crew after being seriously injured in a tractor accident at Terragon.

Man airlifted to hospital after tractor accident

At least four new faces for council

Liberal newcomer James Owen will be a fresh face on council after finishing strongly in Saturday's poll. Pictured here with his children Jack, 10 and Isobella, 2.

AT LEAST four and possibly five new faces will lead Tweed Shire

Local Partners

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

Check out all the pictures from a big night at the Jacaranda Queen crowning.

Just one breath to support everyday hero

EVERYDAY HERO: Marion Walsham launching her book 'Wishing on a Dandelion' earlier this year.

Everyday hero raising funds for deadly lung disease

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

TIPPI Hedren has opened up about her harassment at the hands of director Alfred Hitchcock.

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

57-room house and she only uses four of them

Tamara Ecclestone only uses four rooms in her lavish 57-room home.

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 2 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

Catch It While You Can!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Iconic Beach House

640- 642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Contact Agent

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 9:00 - 9:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $735,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!