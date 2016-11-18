23°
Coles service station scrapped by council

18th Nov 2016 11:33 AM
NO: Station DA rejected.
NO: Station DA rejected.

TWEED Shire Council has voted unanimously to reject a controversial development application to erect a Coles service station at the entrance to South Murwillumbah.

In one of their first decisions as a new council, councillors voted on Thursday not to grant landowners consent for the works proposed as part of a DA for the demolition of the existing building, the Round House Tavern, to make way for a service station and ancillary signage at Hayes Lane, Alma St and Tweed Valley Way.

Cr Warren Polglase called on his colleagues not to support the DA, lodged by MPR Properties, which has been widely rejected by residents.

"It's the main entrance in Murwillumbah; we can get a better result for the entrance,” Cr Polglase said.

"From where I sit as a councillor and I'm a supporter of opportunity and jobs, but this proposal is inappropriate and is in the wrong spot.”

Newly re-elected Mayor Katie Milne agreed, saying council needed to consider promoting the town's entry in a more appropriate way.

"It's close to the heart of the Murwillumbah community and visitors and having a service station there doesn't do anything for the entrance,” Cr Milne said.

MPR Properties director Adam Smith said he was "extremely disappointed” by council's decision.

"We will potentially appeal this but no decision has been made,” he said.

Topics:  coles service station development application south murwillumbah tweed shire council tweed valley way

Coles service station scrapped by council

