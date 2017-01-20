Community called on to celebrate life of Paul Barrett

Paul Barrett was an important part of the Tweed-Byron community.

CALLS are going out for the community to join and celebrate the life of colourful musician and much-loved Tweed identity Paul Barrett.

Known for his loud and lively personality as much as his kind and humble nature, the news of Paul's death comes after a heart attack last November.

The Samba Blissta frontman and founder died in January, Friday the 13th.

His friends and family will gather at the Cabarita Beach Hotel on February 4 at 10.30am to celebrate his life.

"I think shocked and distraught is the feeling amongst the group right now,” Samba Blissta member Janel Morrissey said.

"From the time he got sick, it has just all happened so suddenly.”

Ms Morrissey said Paul wanted everyone to celebrate his life much the same as he lived it: meaning it will be a loud and loving event.

Paul was well known across the Tweed and Byron communities. He ran weekly drumming classes at Byron and Cabarita and his troupe, the Samba Blissta, performed at festivals, including leading the Tweed Valley Banana Festival each year.

For information visit: www.aboveandbeyondfunerals.com.au/paul-barrett/