Community Diary: What's happening in the Tweed?

- TWIN Towns Day VIEW Club meeting on October 6 at South Tweed Sports Club is going to be a meeting with a big difference. They have Steve Nugent coming along with his drums. There is a lot of involvement with his audience, so it should be a load of fun. The meeting starts at 11am with morning tea. RSVP to Freda on 5524 1357.
- ENJOY morning tea in Vice Regal surroundings, The Laurel Club invites you to join us on Thursday October 6 on an interesting coach tour visiting Government House, Brisbane and afterwards a two-course lunch at Geebung RSL Club. We have a luxury coach and cost is $40 all inclusive. For details Phone Shirley 5599 3868 or 0418 197 452.
- AOOB Twin Towns Branch. The next monthly meeting will be held in the Secret Garden Room, at South Tweed Sports Club, Tweed Heads South on Friday, October 7 at 2pm (NSW). All and intending members are invited to attend. Donations for the Christmas hamper would be appreciated, as this is one of our main money raisers for local children's charities. For more information phone Twenette 5523 2939. Our next bus trip is to the Redcliffe Markets on November 13. Anyone wanting to go, please ring Evelyn 5599 8283.
- FIRST dance of the Bilambil Summer dance series is to be held on Saturday, October 8 at the Bilambil Hall Dancing to Trilogy band. Dancing beginning at 8pm. Supper and door prizes. All welcome for a family night.
- MURWILLUMBAH Evening VIEW Club members please note the next meeting will be on Monday, October 10 at Tumbulgum Tavern. Please bring items for the trading table. Guest speaker at the meeting will be entrepreneur Michael Simmons, director of Mount Warning Tours. RSVP to Gloria Martin on 02 6672 3794 by 10am on the Thursday prior.
- SPINAL Life Australia's Gold Coast Post-Polio Network will meet at 10.30am on Monday, October 10 at Treetops Tavern, 7 Executive Drive, Burleigh Waters. Please ring the facilitator Lyn on 0448 206 856 or Joan on 0413 178 073 for further information and venue location.
- MURWILLUMBAH Cancer Support Group meets from 10am to12 midday on the second Monday of every month at the Community Health Centre on the corner of Nullum and Wollumbin streets. These informal meetings offer mutual, practical and emotional support. The speaker at our October 10 meeting will be a local exercise physiologist. For more information call Cancer Liaison Nurse on 02 6672 0102.
- TWIN Towns Sub Section Naval Association of Australia's next regular meeting will be held on Monday, October 10 at 12.30pm for 1pm (Qld time) start in the RSL Anzac Room, the resort side of Wharf St, Tweed Heads. Visitors warmly welcomed. Any enquiries to Keith Fendley on 5536 4362.
- TWIN Towns Evening View Club's next dinner meeting is on Wednesday, October 12. Ladies of all ages are most welcome to come and join. Held in the Blue Room of the Tweed Heads Bowls Club, from 6.30pm for 7pm. Our Club supports the Smith Family's "Learning for Life” program helping disadvantaged Australian children in their education to make sure they reach their full potential. Please phone Barbara on 5523 1057 by 1pm on the Monday prior for guests and apologies.
- TWEED Hospital auxiliary will be holding its Annual Fete at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre on Friday, October 14 from 10am to 2pm and Saturday, October 15 from 8am to 2pm. Phone 5506 7867. This is the auxiliary's major fundraiser so please support your local hospital.
- FULL Moon Walk on Sunday, October 16. View the full moon on the Tweed River at Tumbulgum. Meet at 7.30pm (DST) at Tumbulgum boat ramp for a flat walk taking approx 60 minutes following the Tumbulgum Heritage Trail. This event is part of the Heart Foundation Walking Program and everyone is welcome to attend. No cost. Bring your torch. Enquiries to Sue 02 6676 6343.
- BANORA Point Community Baptist Church, 19-21 Corporation Circuit, Tweed Heads South special event Sunday, October 16. Dr Bob Chapman will be leading the morning service at 9.30am and conducting an open seminar at 7pm, 'The Natural Way to be - A Soul Winning Church', followed by a question time and light supper. No entry fee.
- GIRL Guide Luncheon at Tweed Heads. The Annual Guiding Luncheon will be held at Banora Point on Wednesday, October 19 at 11am (NSW). All persons who have been associated with guiding either past or present, local or interstate are invited to come along and enjoy a great day. For enquiries or RSVP to Anne 5524 1454 by October 15.
- U3A Twin Towns will present 'Life is a Cabaret', a free concert on Friday, October 21 at 10.30am (Qld). There will be dancers performing jazz, tap, line dancing, belly dancing and ukulele players will entertain you. All welcome and morning tea provided. The free concert will be held at the Scout Hall, Scott St, Coolangatta opposite the Coolangatta Bowling Club. All welcome, no need to book. Doors open 10am. U3A Twin Towns 5534 7333.
- BOOST your fitness and happiness at Salsagroove dance classes. Learn how to salsa, cha cha, jive etc every Tuesday nights starting 7pm at Coolangatta Uniting Church hall, cnr Lanham and McLean streets. Join in the fun of learning to dance in a friendly atmosphere. Get cracking and call Peter on 0413 125 640.
- WANTED by Tweed Coast U3A those who would like to generously give their time to teach our members a class of something they have a passion for. No formal qualifications needed. It maybe chess, dressmaking, Photoshop, philosophy, anything at all that you love to do and can share with others. Contact Gail on 02 6674 5224. Visit www. tweedcoast.u3anet.org.au.
- TWEED Heads Community men's shed markets are 7am to 1pm every Sunday on the Oval cnr Florence and Recreation St Tweed Heads. Farmers produce, crafts, bric-a-brac and refreshments. All welcome. No prior booking necessary. Ph 0401 018 713
- SOCIAL Dance Club at Currumbin for men and women all ages. Teaching leroc latin, jive, fun partner dancing made easy. Beginners most welcome! No partner necessary, every Monday 7.30pm to 9.30pm and Friday 6pm to 8pm. Cost only $10 per night. More information call Steve 0401 285 514.
- AL-ANON Family Groups: Is your life affected by someone else's drinking? Al-Anon can help. Banora Point Group meets Monday nights at 7.30pm (NSW) cnr Leisure and Woodlands Drives, Salvation Army Hall. External right side door. Enquires and other meeting times 1300 252 666 www.al-anon.alateen.org/australia.
- LEARN to Dance with Latin Zone Dance Club, 56 Currumbin Creek Rd Currumbin Waters www.latinzonedance.com.au. Le Roc Club Latin / Jive for Men & Women all ages, Beginners Welcome! Fun & Social No partner needed, every Monday 7.30pm to 9.30pm ($10) Call Steve 0401 285 514
- U3A Twin Towns holds Tai Chi classes on Wednesday mornings at 9 am. Mahjong, Card and Board games are played on Fridays. Men and Women over 55 are welcome to join U3A Twin Towns at 4 Boyd St, Tugun. Enquiries call (07) 5534 7333 before 12 noon, Monday - Friday or email u3atwintowns@gmail.com
- BANORA Point Probis Club meets on the fourth Monday of the month at 10am for 10.15am in the South Tweed Sports Club. A mixed club for retirees and semi-retirees. The guest speaker for the September meeting will be Bush Poet John Salmmon. Visitors and intending new members are welcome at our meetings and social outings. Enquiries phone Bae on 07 5590 9738 or 5590 5919. Google our web site 'Banora Point Probis'.
- END of life choices. Voluntary euthanasia options are discussed at meetings of Exit International held quarterly on the Gold Coast. Phone Elaine 07 5580 8215.