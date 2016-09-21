Community diary: What's on around Tweed

- GOLD Coast Entertainers & Musicians Society remind members and friends of our monthly social evening at the usual venue, the Mermaid Beach Bowls Club Markeri St on Thursday, September 22 from 6.30pm. Visitors are welcome. Contact Isabel 5535 2513.
- HEARTLIGHT Music presents Lissy Stanton Band with guest artist Matt Rogers at the Burleigh Underground Drummers on September 24, doors open 7.30pm. Also joining the show are three young musicians from the Youth Music Venture. $15 admission. Bookings 0412 400 877.
- SMOKEHOUSE Country Music Club meets at Coolangatta/Tweed Heads Golf Club on Sunday, September 25 at 1pm. $3 entry. Singers welcome, please bring 3 copies of chorded song charts for Smokehouse Backing Band. Come along for a great afternoon of country music, dancing and friendly company. Practice on Tuesday, September 20. For more information: contact Colin on: 07 5590 4465.
- FREE concert featuring 'Fiddle in the Middle'. Coolangatta Seniors Auditorium, 2 Gerrard St, Coolangatta, Monday, September 26 at 1pm. BYO lunch/nibbles. Tea and coffee available. Enquiries and bookings recommended 07 5536 4050.
- MURWILLUMBAH Day View Club's next meeting is on Monday, September 26 from 9.30am. All welcome. Our guest speaker will be John Lee from "You Have A Friend”. Donations of non perishable food items, eg cans with ring-pull lids, sweets, toiletries etc. welcome. Apologies and enquiries 02 6672 1107 or 02 6679 1324.
- MURWILLUMBAH and District Garden Club monthly meeting will be held on September 26 at Jessie McMillan Hall, Wollumbin St, Murwillumbah from 7pm. New members are welcome. There will be benching, meeting and fellowship as well as a report on the recent garden competition. All are welcome to enter exhibits in the annual spring flower show on September 29 and 30 at the Jessie McMillan Hall. Details for competitive sections at local nurseries. There will be a plant stall, light refreshments for $5 and a variety of spring flowers to admire. Queries to chief steward Linda 02 6677 9149 or president Wayne 0438 470 033.
- TWEED Border branch of National Seniors meets at South Tweed Sports Club, 4 Minjungbal Drive,10am Wednesday September 28. Guest speaker will be Keith Knight from Crime Stoppers. Next bus trip November 9 to revolving restaurant at Broadbeach. Bus leaves Tweed City at 10am and Tweed Bowls at 10.10am. All enquiries to Jan on 07 5523 1255 or 0408 480 579.
- EXIT Workshop. Philip Nitschke will be holding a workshop on Wednesday, September 28 with a 10am start, at the community rooms in Robina. For more information ring Elaine on 5580 8215.
- TWEED Valley Jazz Club's next Gig is on Friday, September 30 from 6pm at Condong Bowls Club, McLeod St, Condong. Early band, "The Early Birds”, are mainly club members and always get the night off to a good start with their enthusiastic playing. Main band, "Trombone Kellie & the Muddy Roaders”, indulge listeners in what they call "Blazz Swing”, a new and exciting energetic mix of swing, jazz and blues all at the same time. A night not to be missed. Members $15 - Visitors $20. Bookings Ph: 6672 2238.
- AMAROO Aged care staff are welcome to attend a farewell/reunion held on Saturday, October 1 from 6pm onwards at the Ivory Tavern, Tweed Heads. Love to have your company to reminisce about old times over a meal and a beverage.
- ENJOY morning tea in Vice Regal surroundings, The Laurel Club invites you to join us on Thursday, October 6 on an interesting coach tour visiting Government House, Brisbane, and afterwards a two-course lunch at Geebung RSL Club. We have a luxury coach and cost is $40 all inclusive. Phone Shirley (07) 5599 3868 or 0418 197 452.
- TWEED Hospital Auxiliary will be holding its Annual Fete at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre on Friday, October 14 from 10am to 2pm and Saturday, October 15 from 8am to 2pm. Donations of clean, undamaged goods can be left at the Hospital Gift Shop until Friday, September 30 - no electrical goods, large furniture, baby cots etc. Phone 5506 7867. This is the Auxiliary's major fundraiser so please support your local hospital.
- JUDO/ Ju jitsu Training at the Currumbin Samurai Judo Club, for all ages, from 6 years, male and female, fun, Olympic sport, self defence, fitness, self confidence, respect and discipline. Special for new members: Try 8 sessions for $19 starts Tuesday October 4, for further information call Steve Potter 0401 285 514 www.samuraijudo.com
- DESPERATELY seeking volunteer shopping bus attendant. Assisting frail aged with their shopping on and off the bus. Friday fortnightly from Murwillumbah to Tweed. Phone Amanda at Community Transport 1300 875 895.
- THE Murwillumbah Cancer Support Group meets from 10am to 12 midday on the second Monday of every month at the Community Health Centre on the corner of Nullum and Wollumbin streets. These informal meetings offer mutual, practical and emotional support. The speaker at our October 10 meeting will be a local exercise physiologist. Phone Cancer Liaison Nurse on 6672 0102.
- TWEED Heads Community men's shed markets are 7am to 1pm every Sunday on the Oval cnr Florence and Recreation St, Tweed Heads. Farmers produce, crafts, bric-a-brac and refreshments. All welcome. No prior booking necessary. Ph 0401 018 713.GOLD Coast singles friendship & support group single social nights 38 +. Free events each month. Phone 0412 284 828.
