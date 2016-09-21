Community diary: What's on around Tweed

BLOOMING: Tweed District Orchid Society is holding its annual Spring Show at Jessie McMillan Hall, Wollumbin St, Murwillumbah from September 22-24. Show opens daily at 8.30am, with repotting demonstrations at 1.30pm on Thursday and Friday. Many orchids will be for sale. Pictured here is Ian Brown with his Dendrobium Biggibum. Entry $2.