Community Diary: What's on around Tweed?

- TWEED Valley Jazz Club invites one and all to their next gig to be held Friday, October 28 from 6.30pm (NSW) at Condong Bowls Club, McLeod Street, Condong. The night kicks off at 6.30pm with the winners of the Jazz section of the Festival of Performing Arts. which our club has sponsored for the past 18 years. Jazz vocalist 20yrs and under -Tahlia Traecey, jazz instrumentalist on piano - Anthony Bird, jazz band 20yrs and under -Mt St Patrick College. Main band 8pm The Murwillumbarbarians. Members $15, visitors $20. Bookings essential as this will be a big night. 02 6672 2238.
- BANORA Point Community Baptist Church South Tweed Heads, Just for you Tuesday, November 1. Come along and be entertained by The Lindisfarne School Choir from 10am to 12pm. Morning Tea $6 per head. Ph 5523 1122.
- MELBOURNE Cup day at the Austrian/Australian Club at Elanora on Tuesday, November 1. A sumptuous smorgasbord luncheon from 11am at just $18 members and $20 guests. The club will also have the best hat competition and the hilarious Elanora races. Bring your family and friends along to the friendliest little club at exit 92, 3 Pines Lane, Elanora. Bookings essential 5534 7099 or 0414 774 436.
- TWIN Towns Day VIEW Club announce their November meeting on Thursday, November 3. This is one of their biggest days as Portophino Fashion has their parades and you can buy the outfits, plus heaps more for sale. It all takes place in the downstairs auditorium at South Tweed Sports Club. The meeting starts at 11am (NSW) with a morning cuppa. Just ring Freda on 5524 1357 if you have to apologise or if you are bringing guests. Don't miss this exciting meeting.
- TWEED Hospital Auxiliary is organising a Warehouse Shopping Trip on Tuesday, November 8 departing from in front of the Tweed Heads Bowling club at 7.15am sharp. Cost is $48 per person which includes morning tea and lunch. We will be visiting several shopping outlets in the Brisbane are. This is always a fun day and will be raising money for the Tweed Hospital Auxiliary to purchase much needed equipment for the Tweed Hospital. Phone Denise on 5599 8956 or Jean on 5599 9273.
- VOLUNTARY euthanasia options are discussed at meetings held quarterly on the Gold Coast. The next meeting will be held on November 10. Phone Elaine 5580 8215.
- TWIN Towns & District Garden Club will hold its last meeting of the year on Monday, November 14 at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre. Meeting will include our AGM, benching, plus plant sales, raffles and lucky door prize. Entry $3 which includes morning tea. All welcome.
- TUMBULGUM Public and Catholic school former students and staff, together with past and present residents, are invited to the informal get-together on Saturday, November 26 from 11am at Tumbulgum Tavern. Please RSVP by 22nd, to Brian- tumbulgum.nsw.gettogether @hotmail.com.
- KINGSCLIFF Mixed Probus Club holds its meeting at the Kingscliff Beach and Bowls Club on the first Wednesday of the month and outings on the third Wednesday of the month. Visitors are very welcome. Phone Norma on 02 6676 3360.
- THE Murwillumbah Cancer Support Group meets from 10am to midday on the second Monday of every month at the Community Health Centre, corner of Nullum and Wollumbin streets. These informal meetings offer mutual, practical and emotional support. For more information, call Cancer Liaison Nurse on 6670 2252.
- FIND your own piece of treasure at The Repsychlers Op Shop at 3 Beryl St, Tweed Heads (behind Ten Pin Bowling). Open Mon-Fri from 9.30am-4pm and Saturdays 9.30am-1.30pm. We have a great range of quality furniture, bric a brac, clothes, tools, sporting goods, collectibles etc. Through our social enterprise model we are creating real jobs for people living with a disability or recovering from mental illness. By supporting the shop with donations or bargain hunting with us, you are supporting your local community. Your donations can be picked up free of charge and we can deliver your purchases if required. We look forward to seeing you soon! Ph 07 5536 2537 for enquiries.
- SOCIAL Dance Club at Currumbin for men and women all ages. Teaching leroc latin, jive, fun partner dancing made easy. Beginners most welcome! No partner necessary, every Monday 7.30pm to 9.30pm and Friday 6pm to 8pm. Cost only $10 per night. More information call Steve 0401 285 514.
- AL-ANON Family Groups: Is your life affected by someone else's drinking? Al-Anon can help. Banora Point Group meets Monday nights at 7.30pm (NSW). Cnr Leisure and Woodlands Drives, Salvation Army Hall. (External right side door). Enquiries and other meeting times 1300 252 666 www.al-anon.alateen.org/ australia.
- LEARN to Dance with Latin Zone Dance Club, 56 Currumbin Creek Rd Currumbin Waters www.latinzonedance.com.au Le Roc Club Latin / Jive for Men & Women all ages, Beginners Welcome! Fun & Social No partner needed, every Monday 7.30pm to 9.30pm ($10) Call Steve 0401 285 514.
- BIRKDALE School is celebrating its centenary on Sunday, November 27. There'll be classroom presentations involving history and memorabilia, food stalls, students concerts, rides and a vintage car display all followed by an evening fireworks display, with the 1988 time capsule also to be opened. The school is particularly keen to welcome teachers, staff and students to a day of reunions, memories, celebrations and fun. For more information contact John Bullion on 07 3207 5690 or Helen Brown on 0437 737 860 or go to the school website - https://birkdaless.eq.edu.au /Pages/default.aspx
- U3A Twin Towns holds Tai Chi classes on Wednesday mornings at 9am. Mahjong, Card and Board games are played on Fridays. Men and Women over 55 are welcome to join U3A Twin Towns at 4 Boyd St, Tugun. Enquiries call (07) 5534 7333 before 12 noon, Monday-Friday or email u3atwintowns@gmail.co.
- BANORA Point Probis Club meets on the fourth Monday of the month at 10am for 10.15am in the South Tweed Sports Club. A mixed club for retirees and semi-retirees. The guest speaker for the September meeting will be Bush Poet John Salmmon. Visitors and intending new members are welcome at our meetings and social outings. Enquiries phone Bae on 0755909738 or 5590 5919. Google our web site 'Banora Point Probis'.
- BECOME more confident! Coaching available for small groups. Over 30 years' experience. People join for different reasons. Maybe you have to make a speech, give a report or simply want to communicate better in a group. Students, teachers, professionals, parents who want to encourage their children to stand up and be heard. The reason why is not as important. Come along have some fun. Being a good audience is as important as becoming a confident speaker. Stand up and be heard! It's easier than you think. Call me at 0400 374 666 or 5536 6515 Tweed Heads.
