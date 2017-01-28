29°
Community starts water mining petition

28th Jan 2017 11:14 AM
BIG ISSUE: More than 180 people gathered at Uki Hall to express their concern over a development application to commercially extract water from a Rowlands Creek Rd property.
BIG ISSUE: More than 180 people gathered at Uki Hall to express their concern over a development application to commercially extract water from a Rowlands Creek Rd property.

UKI residents are starting a petition expressing their objection to a development application to commercially extract 24 mega litres of water from a Rowlands Creek Rd property.

Following a public meeting held at Uki Hall last week, The Tweed Water Alliance was formed by a group of concerned residents about the implications of the DA should it be approved by council.

Smiths Creek resident Madeleine Murray told the Tweed Daily News the group would be launching a petition in the next few days.

"We're getting together a petition that we're going to pass all around the shire and that will be addressed to (Lismore MP) Thomas George,” Ms Murray said.

"The seats here are considered marginal. We want to demonstrate how strong and huge the opposition is to the whole concept of taking away water and transporting on these beautiful rural roads to put it in a plastic bottle for people.”

The Tweed Shire Council is seeking public submissions on the current DA by Wednesday, February 1.

Topics:  development application thomas george tweed shire council uki water mining

