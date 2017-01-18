Concern is gushing over new water DA

Rowlands Creek Rd residents are concerned about a development application to extract 24-megalitres of water per year from their community. Pictured here at a public meeting on the issue in late 2016.

PUBLIC outrage continues to bubble after it was confirmed a development application to commercially extract water from a Uki property had been resubmitted.

The DA was lodged on behalf of Rowlands Creek Rd resident Jack Hallam who plans to extract 24 mega- litres per year from his property for commercial use.

This is the second DA Mr Hallam has submitted after he withdrew the original application in order to consider public concerns.

Mr Hallam told the Tweed Daily News last week he had decided to resubmit the DA because he felt he had adequately addressed all concerns regarding the use of the road and the extraction process.

But Smiths Creek resident Madeleine Murray said she was not persuaded by Mr Hallam's attempts to resolve problems with the initial DA.

"There are inaccuracies and misleading materials in the traffic report and a troubling lack of information on the aquifer that would allow the council to make

an informed assessment of the impacts," Ms Murray said.

"This decision could set a precedent that opens the door to more applications, more licences and more bottling of a public resource for private gain.

"An industrial water industry in the Tweed is a seriously bad idea."

Ms Murray said a meeting will be held at the Uki Hall tomorrow at 7pm to discuss the DA and the "broader implications of water extraction developments across the shire."

The council is currently seeking public submissions about the DA.